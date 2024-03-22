IIn Berlin, the CDU decided to hold six conferences on the draft of the new basic program. Party leader Friedrich Merz took this as an opportunity to look back on his time in the opposition so far.

In his speech he recalled the party's trauma. The CDU lost the federal election in 2021 “because we were no longer good enough,” said Merz. The CDU/CSU faction first had to learn to be an opposition, to develop ideas and to say what could be done better and differently.

A year ago he told the parliamentary group: “We have now arrived in this role.” He also said that the second phase was now about developing a program. “We did that.” This phase will end with the party conference in May, at which the delegates will discuss amendments and decide on the new program. Then the party will be prepared for national elections – even if they come earlier.

Difficult topics are left out

As at the conferences in Mainz, Hanover, Chemnitz, Cologne and Stuttgart, CDU supporters also had the opportunity to step up to the microphone in Berlin. And again it went off quite quietly. Difficult topics did not come up in Berlin. No one addressed the current debate about the CDU parliamentary group's decision in the Dresden city council to approve an AfD application for a payment card for asylum seekers.

In his speech, in which Merz once again described the AfD as “relegation for Germany,” he only briefly touched on the firewall issue without addressing the Dresden incident. “There is no cooperation with these people,” he said. Earlier in the day he had said that the decision of the CDU parliamentary group in the Dresden city council was “correct in substance, unacceptable in terms of procedure”.







Behind closed doors

A young man wanted to know from Merz how the Union could appear united in the long term. The chairman of the party and parliamentary group was happy to take up the ball. “We went through this election year completely divided,” he said about 2021. He and Markus Söder agreed that this would not happen again. Merz repeated a promise: “We will go into this election year with a common proposal.”

Merz spoke of a “new culture of discussion” in the party and parliamentary group, which said: Everything is discussed, but behind closed doors and afterwards joint decisions are made and represented. Last week, the Bundestag faction discussed the Taurus very openly, i.e. the question of whether Berlin should provide Kiev with the cruise missile, which is what the Union represents. There were colleagues who had concerns and also some who had significant reservations. And he said in the group meeting that this would be discussed openly and over time. Nobody will be reprimanded.

Despite all the unanimity, there was one critical question at the conference in Berlin. A woman who thanked her very much for the draft program called for more participation from the members and asked: “Who decided that Ursula von der Leyen would be the top candidate?” Merz replied that this was done in a process by the federal party and “with colleagues Colleagues across Europe” was decided and von der Leyen submitted to a secret vote at the elected EPP party congress.

And then came the punchline: Now, of course, you can criticize every decision, but he wanted to name the alternative, he said, referring to the traffic light coalition agreement. It says that the right to propose the European Commissioner lies with the Greens, “provided the Commission President is not from Germany”. Smiles in the hall. “So, now just briefly in your mind’s eye: Hofreiter or Ursula von der Leyen?” The laugh was there.