From: Nail Akkoyun

Feels compelled to act immediately after a possible election victory: Under Chancellor Friedrich Merz, the Union would quickly tackle the cannabis law. © Sebastian Willnow/dpa

The aid to Ukraine is becoming a powder keg for the traffic light coalition. There is sharp criticism not only from CDU leader Merz, but also from the Green Party base.

Berlin – The federal government is once again in turmoil. While the SPD, the Greens and the FDP seem to have finally agreed on a budget for 2025, the question of how to finance aid to Ukraine has suddenly become the next powder keg. For CDU leader Friedrich Merz, one thing is clear: the traffic light coalition has failed. The fact that Green Party leader Omid Nouripour called it a “transitional government” is “an admission that this coalition no longer has anything to say” and is “basically really at the end now,” Merz said on Monday in an interview with the program “Sat1:newstime.”

Merz rants about Ukraine aid: CDU leader lashes out against traffic light coalition – Scholz lives “in a different world”

In view of the debate about aid to Ukraine, Merz also accused the Chancellor of no longer being able to keep his promises to Ukraine. Olaf Scholz (SPD) had “repeatedly said that Ukraine would get what it needed,” said the Union faction leader. However, the traffic light coalition was “no longer able to reach agreement” and was “in constant dispute.” While Scholz lived “in a different world,” one could get the impression that the FDP “was at times on the verge of being thrown out,” said Merz in the interview.

But instead of speaking out as Chancellor, Scholz keeps talking himself up. “He should actually lead a government, but he never did. He always let things run their course, he always let the dispute run its course, and he can’t get out of this spiral now,” said the CDU chairman. However, he does not expect the Chancellor to ask the question of confidence in the Bundestag.

Reports of dwindling aid to Ukraine: Scholz promises further support

The German government had previously defended itself against claims that Germany would limit its support for Ukraine due to tight budgets. “Germany remains absolutely committed, and the Chancellor’s word still stands that support for Ukraine will continue as long as it is necessary, and that no one, especially not the Russian President, can hope that we will let up on this,” stressed deputy government spokesman Wolfgang Büchner.

Büchner also contradicted reports that certain arms deliveries, such as an Iris-T air defense system to Ukraine, were currently being put on hold for financial reasons. “That is false information,” said the government spokesman. “Germany is and remains Ukraine’s strongest supporter in Europe,” Olaf Scholz also said on Monday on X. He pointed out, however, that the federal government is counting on a 50 billion euro loan from the G7 states.

German support for Ukraine: Scholz relies on frozen money from Russia

There were reports at the weekend that the German government will not provide any budgetary funds for Ukraine aid next year beyond the four billion euros already planned. Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper had written a letter from Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) to Defence Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) reported. According to the newspaper, additional applications from the Ministry of Defense should no longer be approved at the request of Chancellor Scholz.

“We are continuing our support: with a 50 billion euro loan that we are launching with the G7,” Scholz stressed in the discussion about Germany’s aid to Ukraine. “Ukraine will be able to procure weapons on a large scale. It can build on that.” This concerns a decision made at the G7 summit in June to use capital proceeds from frozen Russian assets for loans to Ukraine. “We are working intensively on this,” said the Federal Ministry of Finance. The plan is to be able to access these funds “in 2025.”

Debate over Ukraine aid from Germany: Green Party base attacks traffic light coalition – NATO “rings alarm bells”

In the midst of the traffic light confusion over continued support for Ukraine, around 200 members of the Green Party called on their federal executive board in an open letter “that Germany fully and quickly fulfill its promises to Ukraine and its allies.” The letter continues: “It is now the urgent task of the Bundestag and its democratic forces not to allow Germany to withdraw from the alliance to support Ukraine.”

The Green Party base, including the former EU-politician Rebecca Harms, finds clear words in the paper and sharply criticizes the traffic light government. “While in Moscow the corks are certainly already popping to the news from Berlin,” in Kiev and at the NATO-Partners “the alarm bells are ringing because Germany cannot be relied upon”. (nak with AFP/dpa)