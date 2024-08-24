Home policy

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

CDU leader Friedrich Merz has made accusations against Sahra Wagenknecht. The BSW chairwoman is abusing the elections for her own ends.

Berlin – Merz takes a sharp shot at Wagenknecht: Before the state elections in Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg, CDU leader Friedrich Merz harshly criticized Wagenknecht in an interview with the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland. Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) and its chairman.

Merz on Wagenknecht: “Abuse of state elections”

“Woman Wagenknecht acts as if the state elections decide on war and peace,” said Merz. “This is not only complete nonsense, it is almost an attempt to deceive voters and abuse state elections when the so-called BSW creates the impression that one can vote on such questions at the state political level.”

Neither will there be any discussion in Dresden about leaving the NATO The CDU chairman said that the decision on the stationing of American medium-range missiles was still being made in Erfurt. Wagenknecht had named an end to arms deliveries to Ukraine and more diplomatic initiatives by the federal government as prerequisites for the BSW’s participation in the government in Thuringia. The stationing of US missiles should also not happen.

Merz criticizes Wagenknecht – but does not rule out a coalition with the BSW

Despite his criticism, the CDU has not ruled out an alliance with the BSW in principle, as Merz explained. What happens after the elections is “open” and “in the hands of the regional associations.” Merz had originally positioned himself against a coalition. Wagenknecht recently hesitated on this issue.

He also warned against interference after the CDU’s social wing described cooperation with the BSW as “toxic”. “I advise all of us in the West German comfort zone to hold back on public advice. That certainly won’t help the regional associations that are conducting election campaigns under the most difficult conditions.”

Merz talks about cooperation with AfD: “Would kill the CDU”

A collaboration with the AfD Merz again ruled out the possibility of a CDU. “That would kill the CDU,” said Merz. The AfD’s goal is also to destroy the CDU. “We must not extend a hand to those who want to eliminate us politically.”

According to Merz, a clear majority of CDU members are against cooperation with the AfD, while a small number are in favor. “We will therefore have to continue to explain that there are limits to what we call conservative. These limits are exceeded when it becomes right-wing extremist, right-wing radical, anti-democratic, anti-Semitic and xenophobic,” the CDU chairman clarified. (cgsc with dpa)