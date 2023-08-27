Home page politics

Opposition leader Merz would overturn a number of traffic light laws – above all, he attacks the federal government’s migration policy.

Berlin – Friedrich Merz calls for a hard migration course. “The asylum numbers have to go down,” said the CDU leader at the beginning of the month. Now he repeated his criticism of the asylum policy of the traffic light coalition. He therefore advocates expanding controls at all German external borders, he said Picture on Sunday (Bams).

“In addition to the war refugees from Ukraine, we have already received over 175,000 asylum applications this year. Extrapolated to the year, we would then have 300,000 refugees. This is too much. Germany is not prepared for immigration of this magnitude – including in our social systems.” Merz also advocated increasing the number of safe countries of origin to which asylum seekers could be immediately deported.

Merz: “We would stop the heating law”

If his party takes over the government, Merz wants to overturn a number of laws introduced by the traffic light coalition. “Not a single new law should ‘trigger additional bureaucracy,'” Merz continued. “That means, for example: We would stop the heating law.” It was “not only technologically flawed in this form”, but also “set in motion a huge new bureaucracy”.

The decision to legalize cannabis should not come either. “This federal government forgets our children and young people in the intoxication of drug approval,” said the CDU politician. The present draft law leaves “completely open how minors are to be protected, for whom cannabis use has particularly devastating effects on physical and mental development”.

The federal government could not agree on promoting the economy, but on the release of drugs. “That says it all.”

Merz: “Unfortunately, 2023 will be a year of recession”

Merz was also critical of economic development. “Unfortunately, 2023 will be a year of recession,” said the CDU leader. “If the insane amount of bureaucracy isn’t stopped soon, if energy prices don’t fall quickly, then 2024 won’t be a good year either.”

If the CDU were to be given the mandate to form a government in the 2024 federal elections, it would reduce the tax and levy burden on energy, such as the electricity tax, network charges and all other state levies. In this context, Merz spoke out in favor of “relief for everyone”.

It is “wrong” to lower electricity prices by means of an industrial electricity price only for large-scale industry “and leave medium-sized companies out in the rain”. In addition, all decommissioned nuclear power plants would be “reconnected to the grid” immediately.

With a view to competitiveness, there have been calls for an industrial electricity price for months. This was originally proposed by Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) – in the meantime, the SPD parliamentary group has also backed the plans in principle. However, the FDP is against it and so is the SPD Chancellor Olaf Scholz. He warns of an unaffordable “permanent subsidy with the watering can”. (AFP/dpa/frs)