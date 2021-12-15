Home page politics

From: Tobias Utz

The member survey on the CDU chairmanship will end soon. Now a first survey shows who is obviously ahead.

the CDU* has to look after the bad performance at the Federal election 2021* reposition.

A new chairmanship of the party is to be elected by means of a member survey. Friedrich Merz*, Norbert Roettgen* and Helge Braun stand for election.

+++ Update, 2:55 p.m .: The CDU members still have 24 hours to cast their votes for one of the candidates for the party chairmanship. But what does the member survey count, what happens next and when is the runoff election scheduled? You can find all information about the procedure in our Overview of the CDU chairmanship*.

CDU chairmanship: Merz, Röttgen or Braun – who will be the new head of the Union?

First report from December 15, 2021: Berlin – At the beginning of December, the 400,000 members of the CDU were called upon to elect a new party leadership. You can vote online or by postal vote until Thursday (December 16, 2021). The choices are Helge Braun, Friedrich Merz and Norbert Röttgen.

During a first round of introductions at the beginning of the member survey, it was already clear how big the overlaps between the three candidates are. For example, both Braun and Merz and Röttgen pleaded that engagement in the CDU should become more attractive for women. In addition, they all called for more people with a migration background to be involved. There was also agreement on the topics of climate protection, foreign policy and the fight against corona – in other words: There were hardly any differences.

Member survey on CDU chairmanship: survey shows first trend

A survey by the market research institute Forsa, which was carried out on behalf of RTL and ntv, now shows a first trend before the end of the CDU member survey.

Helge Braun (left), Norbert Röttgen (center) and Friedrich Merz (right), the three candidates for the CDU chairmanship. © Michael Kappeler / dpa

When asked which of the three applicants was best suited for the party chairmanship of the CDU, 23% of all respondents named Norbert Röttgen, 21% Friedrich Merz and 10% Helge Braun. 46% of those questioned did not consider any of the three named candidates to be a suitable CDU chairman. Among the voters of the Union, Friedrich Merz was ahead with 36%. Norbert Röttgen received 19% in this part of the survey, Helge Braun 9%. Of the voters of the CDU voters, over a third (36%) do not consider any of the named candidates to be suitable as CDU chairman.

CDU member survey: runoff likely

The result of the member survey will finally be presented on Friday (December 17th, 2021). If none of the three applicants achieve an absolute majority, there will be a runoff. This should start on December 29, 2021 and last until January 12, 2022.

opinion poll According to information from RTL and ntv, the trend barometer was collected between December 10 and 13, 2021. 1002 people were interviewed for this. The statistical error tolerance is +/- 3 percentage points.

Who is the new CDU chairman and thus successor to Armin Laschet* will probably be finally decided at the digital party congress on January 21st and 22nd, 2022. After that, the election must be confirmed by postal vote. (do) * fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.