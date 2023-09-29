Home page politics

From: Kathrin Reikowski

Split

CDU leader Friedrich Merz caused a stir with his “dentist statement”. (Archive image) © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

Daphne Weber (Die Linke) reports to Friedrich Merz (CDU): The CDU chairman is helping himself to the extreme right – Democrats have to show when it’s over.

Arnsberg – “Since becoming CDU chairman, Friedrich Merz has crossed many red lines in democratic discourse. His last hate attack against refugees was the last straw,” says left-wing politician Daphne Weber. She points loudly ZDF today Friedrich Merz at the Arnsberg public prosecutor’s office.

Merz said on a talk show on Wednesday that rejected asylum seekers would sit at the doctor and “have their teeth redone,” while “the German citizens next door” would not get any appointments. That’s why he was a division in society and populist stoking of xenophobic sentiments. But he also received approval – among other things, party colleague Jens Spahn (CDU) referred to “distribution problems” and supported Merz. Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) called Merz “bare populism” accused.

Merz reported: “His agitation (…) primarily serves as an election campaign maneuver”

According to ZDF, the ad says: “His agitation against refugees primarily serves as an election campaign maneuver. He stirs up hatred against a group of people and thus endangers public peace.”

And further: “He uses narratives from the extreme right that asylum seekers who are obliged to leave the country would not leave the country because they ignored German laws and that the German welfare state still supports this behavior with alimony, that this group of people receive preferential medical care and take advantage of it. A fact check shows: Asylum seekers only receive dental treatment in certain constellations and under certain conditions.

Left-wing politician with complaint against Merz: “I want Democrats to show when it’s over”

“I want Democrats to make it clear when it’s over. This incitement must have consequences,” says Weber ZDF today. According to ZDF, the ad could have little chance of success because not all of the criteria for incitement to hatred were met – according to the assessment of a specialized lawyer.

The SPD’s top candidate for next year’s European elections, Katarina Barley, accused Merz of behaving like a right-wing populist. “That is the business of right-wing populists, to use migration to create a mood – and in this case Friedrich Merz acts as a right-wing populist and does exactly that,” Barley told the TV station Welt. She described his comments about the dentist as “complete nonsense”, which Merz also knew himself. (dpa/kat)