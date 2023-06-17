Home page politics

“The AfD must not obstruct our language area. We determine that ourselves,” said CDU leader Friedrich Mer. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

Almost two years after its disaster in the federal elections, the CDU continues to work on its fundamental realignment. But there is also a “white elephant” in the room with currently high poll numbers.

Berlin – CDU leader Friedrich Merz has rejected accusations of populism and warned not to address sensitive issues out of concern for a comparison with the AfD. “We also have to be able to address problems from time to time. Sometimes with formulations that not everyone likes,” he said in Berlin at a convention for his party’s planned new basic program. “It’s not right then. And that’s not exactly racist. And above all, that’s not AfD talk somewhere.”

“The AfD must not obstruct our language area. We determine it ourselves,” Merz emphasized in a discussion with the former board member of the Heinrich Böll Foundation, which is close to the Greens, Ralf Fücks. The AfD is classified by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution as a suspected right-wing extremist. In surveys, it is currently at 19 percent in the federal government, making it the second strongest force behind the Union and ahead of the SPD and the Greens.

Merz: Talking to the people is populism

Merz made it clear that he defined the demarcation as follows: “Looking at the people’s mouths is democracy. Talking to the people is populism.” The task of a people’s party is to “listen and look at what is being discussed among the population, how the emotions are in a country”. These emotions would have to be picked up, bundled and then raised to the political center.

CDU boss: Traffic light damages institutions of democracy

Merz, who is also the head of the Union parliamentary group and thus the leader of the opposition in the Bundestag, sharply criticized the government’s course on climate protection. The Greens and especially Economics Minister Robert Habeck tried to achieve the undisputed goal “with a method that alienates a large part of the population”. There is “a rigor” in the traffic light’s enforcement of its demands in parliament that takes no account of the minority rights of the opposition. Merz spoke of massive damage to the institutions of democracy.

Merz is occasionally accused of a penchant for populist escalation by the political competition, but sometimes also behind closed doors in his own ranks. He admitted that it still bothers him to have spoken of alleged “social tourism” in connection with refugees from Ukraine. He apologized. At the same time, Merz emphasized: “It stays with the pashas.” After the New Year’s Eve riots in Berlin, he pointed out integration problems in schools – and that fathers forbade teachers to “reprove their sons, the little pashas, ​​because something”.

Green politician Fücks praises Merz

Fücks praised Merz for his multiple hard distinctions from the AfD. The CDU should also be careful not to adopt their vocabulary. Democratic parties should not engage in political well-poisoning and should not demonize the opponent. The CDU must differentiate itself from the Greens, explained Fücks – but without the same distance as the AfD. There is a competition between the Greens and the CDU as to who is the modern bourgeois party. Merz replied: “We’re not conducting coalition debates here.”

Linnemann: Up to date again with a new programme

Program commission head and CDU Vice Carsten Linnemann emphasized that the 2021 federal election had been lost “because the CDU was no longer good enough”. The new program should bring the party “back up to date”. It is to be decided by a party conference in May 2024. The current program dates back to 2007.

discussions at the convention

At the convention, the CDU also wanted to get impulses from society for its program discussion. General Secretary Mario Czaja said the party wanted to be a political home for all people in Germany – no matter where they came from, what they believed in, who they loved. The head of the mining, chemical and energy industrial union (IG BCE), Michael Vassiliadis, called on the CDU to work for social security in the restructuring of the economy. The general manager of the Federation of German Industries (BDI), Tanja Gönner, stated that she expected the CDU to work primarily for the EU internal market as a success factor for the social market economy.

Speed ​​skater Claudia Pechstein campaigned for club and school sport to be strengthened. She also called for the deportation of rejected asylum seekers. This ensures more security in everyday life. Being able to use public transport “without fearful looks” is one of the problems that particularly affects older people and women. Improvements there should be more important “than thinking about whether we should put a gender asterisk or whether a concert can still be called a German recital or whether it’s still allowed to order a gypsy schnitzel,” said Pechstein, who came in a federal police uniform. dpa