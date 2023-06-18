Home page politics

Friedrich Merz, who is chairman of the largest opposition faction in the Bundestag, sharply criticized the federal government’s approach to climate protection. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

Almost two years after the defeat in the federal election, the CDU wants to reposition itself. But there is also a “white elephant” in the room with currently high poll numbers.

Berlin – CDU leader Friedrich Merz has rejected accusations of populism and warned not to address sensitive issues out of concern for a comparison with the AfD. “We also have to be able to address problems from time to time. Sometimes with formulations that not everyone likes, ”said Merz on Saturday at a convention of his party in Berlin. “It’s not right then. And that’s not exactly racist. And above all, that’s not AfD talk somewhere.”

“The AfD must not obstruct our language space,” said Merz in a discussion with the former board member of the Heinrich Böll Foundation, which is close to the Greens, Ralf Fücks. “We determine it ourselves according to our principles.” The AfD is classified by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution as a suspected right-wing extremist.

According to a survey by the opinion research institute Insa for “Bild am Sonntag”, the AfD comes to 19 percent in the Sunday question. It would be the third strongest force behind the Union, which is 27 percent, and the SPD, which reaches 20 percent. In other surveys of the past few days, the AfD had ranked second.

Merz: Talking to the people is populism

Merz made it clear that he defined the demarcation from populism as follows: “Looking at the mouth of the people is democracy. Talking to the people is populism.” The task of a people’s party is to “listen and look at what is being discussed among the population, how the emotions are in a country”. These emotions would have to be picked up, bundled and then raised to the political center.

CDU boss: Traffic light damages institutions of democracy

Merz, who is also chairman of the largest opposition faction in the Bundestag, sharply criticized the federal government’s approach to climate protection. The Greens and especially Economics Minister Robert Habeck tried to achieve the undisputed goal “with a method that alienates a large part of the population”. There is “a rigor” in the traffic light’s implementation of its political demands in parliament that takes no account of the minority rights of the opposition. Merz spoke of massive damage to the institutions of democracy.

Merz is occasionally accused of a penchant for populist escalation by the political competition, but sometimes also behind closed doors in his own ranks. He admitted that it still bothers him to have spoken of alleged “social tourism” in connection with refugees from Ukraine. He apologized for the mistake. At the same time, he emphasized: “It stays with the pashas.” After the New Year’s Eve riots in Berlin, he pointed out integration problems in schools – and that fathers forbid teachers to “reprove their sons, the little pashas, ​​because something”.

Kretschmer and Dobrindt exclude cooperation with AfD

Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) meanwhile clearly ruled out cooperation with the AfD. “This is a party that is becoming increasingly radical. It is frightening. These people must not be held responsible,” he told the “Bild am Sonntag”. A new state parliament will be elected in Saxony next year. The CDU currently governs there together with the SPD and the Greens. The AfD came first in the latest opinion polls in Saxony.

CSU regional group chief Alexander Dobrindt told the newspaper: “The clear demarcation to the right is of central importance for the Union as a party in the middle of society.” The firewall to the right is “immovable” and part of the essence of the Union. “The AfD is the political opponent of the Union and not a partner,” he said. In Bavaria there will be elections on October 8th.

Linnemann: Up to date again with a new programme

Program commission head and CDU Vice Carsten Linnemann said that the 2021 federal election was lost “because the CDU was no longer good enough”. The new program should bring the party “back up to date”. There are already contours. Linnemann mentioned, for example, the positioning for a “society year”, which is not only conceivable for the armed forces or the fire brigade. The program is to be decided at a party conference in May 2024.

discussions at the convention

At the convention, the CDU also wanted to get impulses from society for its program discussion. General Secretary Mario Czaja said the party wanted to be a political home for all people in Germany – no matter where they came from, what they believed in, who they loved. The head of the mining, chemical and energy industrial union (IG BCE), Michael Vassiliadis, called on the CDU to work for social security in the restructuring of the economy.

Speed ​​skater Claudia Pechstein campaigned for club and school sport to be strengthened. She also called for the deportation of rejected asylum seekers. This ensures more security in everyday life. Being able to use public transport “without fearful looks” is one of the problems that particularly affects older people and women, said Pechstein, who came in a federal police uniform. dpa