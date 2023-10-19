Home page politics

From: Andreas Apetz

Split

Germany is sending more weapons to Ukraine. According to opposition leader Merz, that is not enough. There is a lack of “unmistakable signals”.

Berlin – Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has Kyiv further arms deliveries and financial support Ukraine war agreed. Germany will have a winter package for the of Russia the attacked land, he said on Thursday (October 19) in a government statement in the Bundestag.

At the same time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reaffirmed the partnership during his visit to Pyongyang on Thursday North Koreawhich, according to the US government, supplied weapons to Moscow for the war against Ukraine.

Germany wants to support Ukraine against Russia with a new Patriot system

Scholz emphasized in the Bundestag that “everything that is necessary for air defense” is central. Germany will Ukraine supply with an additional unit of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system, new Iris-T systems, new Gepard anti-aircraft tanks and new necessary ammunition. This enables the country to defend itself against missile and drone attacks on its civilian infrastructure. The Ministry of Defense had already announced this.

CDU leader Friedrich Merz criticizes Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) for his decision on the upcoming arms deliveries to Ukraine. (Archive photo) © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

There will also be discussions in Europe about how financial aid for Ukraine should be financed. This also applies to the EU’s medium-term financial framework. The German position is that not everything is financed with additional money, but that there is a “re-prioritization,” said Scholz.

Criticism from the opposition: Merz rails against Scholz because of the lack of Taurus delivery

CDU-Boss Friedrich Merz Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has again called on the delivery of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. “Putin is counting on us to become tired and careless in our support for Ukraine,” Merz said in the Bundestag on Thursday. The EU summit next week must therefore send “a very clear and unmistakable signal” that the Russian President Wladimir Putin can’t hope for that.

According to Merz, Scholz “obviously went against the will” of the coalition faction when he decided not to deliver Taurus to Ukraine. The CDU leader pointed out that the US government had also decided to supply such weapons. He was referring to ATACMS missiles that Ukraine recently confirmed receipt of.

“Terrible wars” in Israel and Ukraine: Merz sees democracies and constitutional states in danger

Merz spoke with reference to Ukraine and Israel of two “terrible wars”. As different as both are, they have one thing in common: both endanger “our freedom and the peaceful coexistence of people in our country.”

The outcome of both wars is therefore “very important” for Europe. Proof must be provided “that democracies and free constitutional states can still successfully defend themselves against war and terror even in the 21st century.” (aa/dpa/afp)