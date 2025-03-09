The leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and candidate for Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, announced this Sunday that he is preparing a proposal to present the Greens to try to achieve their support for a constitutional reform that allows greater indebtedness to the government.

Specifically, the creation of a Special Infrastructure Fund has raised in exchange for its support to add two thirds in the outgoing Bundestag so that a greater expense in defense is enabled.

“Obviously we will take measures to protect the weather,” Merz explained in statements to the German public radio Deutschlandfunk. In addition, the expense for help to Ukraine will be included in the defense budget.

Merz has also stressed that “failure is not an option” in relation to the formation of a majority of government after reaching a pre -agreement with the Social Democratic Party (SPD).

Admeás has expressed his rejection of the criticisms of economists and the most conservative sector of his own party for increasing public spending. “We are not going to plunge into a spending maelstrom. Coalition negotiations will also try what we need to save,” he argued. “There is a consolidation need for consolidation, but also of important investments in infrastructure and defense,” he added.

From the Greens, Michael Kellner has affirmed that Merz must propose “if he wants our support.” “The exploratory agreement (CDU-SPD) is full of gifts to the pressure groups. It would be political madness to freely give the CDU/CSU and the SPD without getting anything substantial for the protection of the climate,” he added.

European Defense

On the other hand, Merz has referred to the European security situation and has indicated that European nuclear weapons should be considered a “complement” for US nuclear weapons. In any case, he advocates dealing with the United Kingdom and France on the protection of their nuclear weapons for Europe.

“Sharing (the umbrella) is something we have to talk about,” according to Merz, because “Germany will not have the capacity to have nuclear weapons for itself.”

In the migratory field, Merz has raised a common European position “as far as possible”, although it does not rule out unilateral actions. “We are trying to seek consensus formulas. For me, the insurance of my country is the highest priority,” he warned.