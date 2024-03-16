Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Friedrich Merz is thinking about ways to reduce the number of asylum seekers in Germany – he is looking at Rwanda and Italy.

Frankfurt/Berlin – What if… – Friedrich Merz were chancellor? The CDU leader gave a few insights. One of them concerned migration policy: the arrival numbers of last year are too high for Merz. To remedy the situation, he would like to take a “long overdue” trip, he told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung (FAS) in an interview.

Merz drums up support for asylum outsourcing: CDU boss is interested in Meloni's Albania model

“Over 300,000 a year, like in 2023, is definitely too much,” Merz told the Sunday paper. As a more appropriate reference point, he cited a target set by a party friend who was campaigning for the election: The number of 60,000 to 100,000 given by Saxony's Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) describes “roughly what we can still achieve today with our integrative power,” said Merz.

If he were to become Chancellor, he would want to travel the world and look for a suitable country that could handle the asylum procedures for Germany, said Merz. “Such a trip by the Chancellor would be long overdue,” he added.

Merz referred to Alexander Dobrindt's trip to Rwanda. The verdict of the CSU regional group leader was: “In principle a good idea, but there is still a need for clarification.” Specifically, it is important to “clarify how the procedures in Rwanda will be designed in accordance with our human rights obligations,” said Merz. Merz also described the Albania model pursued by Italy as a “role model”. What is crucial is “that humanitarian protection actually remains guaranteed in the receiving country after a successful asylum application”.

Outsourcing asylum: The plans of Italy and Great Britain According to the plans of the British government Migrants who have arrived irregularly will in future be able to be sent to Rwanda, which will be classified as a safe third country, without having their asylum application examined. A corresponding agreement has already been concluded with the government in Kigali. See also Editorial Midsummer is found in Tinder - or in the flowering house A migration agreement between Italy and Albania plans to open two reception centers for migrants rescued in the Mediterranean in the region around the northern Albanian port city of Shëngjin this spring. Italian authorities are supposed to operate it.

Scholz in a losing battle? CDU leader Merz attests to a decline in authority

Merz also commented on the current Taurus debate. He sees Chancellor Olaf Scholz as increasingly losing the battle with his rejection of deliveries to Ukraine. “We have been hearing the argument that arms deliveries to Ukraine escalate the war from the Chancellery for two years,” explained the CDU leader FAS. “In the coalition, this attitude is only shared by the SPD, and no longer by everyone there either.”

The fact that there is also a risk of a conflict with Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (The Greens) shows a decline in the Chancellor's authority, Merz added. At the same time, he admitted that there were also critical voices within the Union about the calls for Taurus deliveries. Merz explained that he takes them “seriously” and also gives them space: “With us, no one is reprimanded.”

Merz praises Habeck regarding the Ukraine war: “Happiness!”

The CDU chairman had surprising praise for Green Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck. “We have fundamental differences with the Greens in economic and domestic policy – ​​but I still find a surprising level of agreement in foreign and security policy,” said Merz. Habeck was the first German politician to talk about arms deliveries to Ukraine even before the Russian attack: “Hang on!” In economic policy, however, Habeck is “causing massive damage,” put Merz into perspective.

The question of a possible coalition after the 2025 federal election seems largely unresolved for the Union. CSU boss Markus Söder is extremely critical of an alliance with the Greens, Merz was less clear – NRW Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst (CDU), on the other hand, a possible candidate for the Union chancellorship, has already praised cooperation with the Greens. On Friday there was also unexpected praise from the CSU for new party founder Sahra Wagenknecht. (fn with material from AFP)