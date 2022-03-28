CAfter the drastic defeat of his party in Saarland, DU boss Friedrich Merz sees no sign of the following state elections. One wished to get the start better this year, said Merz after meetings of the CDU top committees on Monday in Berlin. However, this is “not a precedent” for the elections in Schleswig-Holstein, North Rhine-Westphalia and Lower Saxony. The CDU is “unchanged with real confidence” in these elections, in which there are different constellations than in Saarland. “We’re not going into the rest of the year depressed now.”

In the Saar election, state political issues and candidates were in the foreground. The result is now spurring on the party, Merz made clear. He also pointed out that the CDU had managed a “turnaround” at the federal level and that the Union was ahead of the SPD in polls. The CDU of still Prime Minister Tobias Hans fell to 28.5 percent in the Saarland election on Sunday after getting 40.7 percent five years ago. The Christian Democrats had been the head of government for almost 23 years without a break.

Saarland Prime Minister Tobias Hans, who was connected to the meetings and press conference via video, has admitted that the CDU debacle in the state elections on Sunday is linked to his person. “That’s why I take responsibility for this result,” said Hans in front of the press representatives. The CDU gave “scheduled reasons” for the fact that Hans had not traveled to the federal capital.

He will draw “personal consequences” from the election defeat, affirmed Hans. He will discuss exactly what they look like on Monday afternoon and in the evening with the party committees in Saarland “quietly”. He did not answer specific questions about resigning as state chairman or renouncing his seat as a member of parliament. Merz expressed the hope that Hans would not retire from politics.