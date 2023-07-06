CDU boss Friedrich Merz offered the traffic light coalition joint talks after the Federal Constitutional Court temporarily stopped the heating law. On Thursday, Merz said on the fringes of a plenary debate in the Bundestag that there was every reason to now discuss the law “cleanly in terms of content” and perhaps even to align it with the goal of a broad parliamentary majority for “such a deep intervention” in private households in Germany to get. The Union expressly offers the coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP to discuss together again how the Building Energy Act could be improved again.

Merz spoke out against a special session of the Bundestag during the summer break, which begins after this Friday. “The federal government must be well advised not to build up such time pressure again with a hasty special session of the German Bundestag in the next few weeks.” In the Union, there is great relief that the law no longer has to be finally discussed in the Bundestag under time pressure. “We will meet again in September, then we can discuss and decide in peace.”

The Federal Constitutional Court had stopped the planned passage of the Building Energy Act in the Bundestag on Friday in an urgent procedure. The highest German court ruled that the second and third readings should not take place during the current week of the session. It had expressed doubts as to whether the rights of the deputies were sufficiently protected.

Merz went on to say that he would also offer the coalition to come to a “new togetherness” in the Bundestag. There are more and more legislative procedures with deadline reductions. “It can’t go on like this.” Parliament must take the court’s decision seriously. This is an “opportunity”.