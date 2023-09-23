Home page politics

The CDU chairman has promised cooperation with the SPD on refugee policy. He directed clear words towards the traffic light coalition.

Munich – With emphatic words, CDU leader Friedrich Merz offered Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) a joint approach to dealing with the refugee crisis. There is “such an explosive effect on the cohesion of our society” that a solution must be found here, said Merz on Saturday at the CSU party conference in Munich. “I offer you, let’s do this together. We have to solve this problem.”

Migration debate: Merz deals against the Greens – “then throw them out”

Merz recalled the asylum compromise found in 1993 by the then ruling Union and the then opposition SPD, which led to a change in the Basic Law. A major solution must now be found based on this example. This should not fail because of the Greens as part of the federal government. “If you can’t get it done with the Greens, then throw them out and we’ll do it with you.”

Merz held Scholz personally responsible if there was no common solution to the refugee crisis. “If we don’t solve it together, Mr. Chancellor, then you alone will be responsible for the consequences in the future.”

Merz rumbles against Scholz – “The main problem in our country”

Like CSU leader Markus Söder before him in his party conference speech, Merz also criticized the traffic light coalition in an all-round attack. Surveys showed that the traffic light had reached a new low in its reputation among the population. “The population of the Federal Republic of Germany is totally annoyed by these arguments at traffic lights.”

Even an opposition politician can no longer enjoy the many mistakes. “The main problem in our country has a name and that is Olaf Scholz.” Scholz did offer a German pact in his speech in the Bundestag on September 6th – but after that Scholz simply disappeared. (AFP)