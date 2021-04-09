Ironically, the figurehead of the conservatives in the Union, Friedrich Merz, fights for the liberal Armin Laschet. Why? A comment by Merkur editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis.

Friedrich Merz can no longer become chancellor – but chancellor maker. His support for the beleaguered Armin Laschet in the Union’s candidacy dispute carries weight because it signals that the conservative CDU wing is also behind the beleaguered party leader. And it definitely has a price: When the new start after the end of the Merkel era, the Sauerlander wants to be part of the party.

Laschet or Söder? Union moves into the post-Merkel years in a bizarre order of battle

Georg Anastasiadis, editor-in-chief of Münchner Merkur. © Marcus sleep

So the Union moves into the days of the decision about the successor of the Chancellor in a bizarre battle order: Their opponents are gathering behind Laschet, of all places, who for 15 years was considered “Muttis” most unconditional follower and now criticizes that the country has become sluggish and comfortable under her . Conversely, her old arch opponent, CSU boss Markus Söder, vows to want to continue Merkel’s policy. This is confusing and plunges many Union supporters into severe agony.

Chancellor question: Söder can only rely on Merkel’s battalions – the outcome is uncertain

“Team new start” versus “Team keep it up” – that is an attribution that the Bavarian should not like and certainly does not do him justice. But he is in a tight spot: Stoiber was able to wrest Merkel’s candidacy for chancellor in 2002 thanks to the support of important CDU grandees. Söder cannot do that today, on the contrary: his massive attacks on Laschet outraged many in the CDU and only weld the party closer together; the hoped-for disengagement of the big CDU from their boss has not yet materialized.

The only thing left for the Bavarian Prime Minister to do is to rely on Merkel’s battalions and his popularity among the electorate. It is uncertain whether that will ultimately be enough to force a decisive vote in the Bundestag faction, where many MPs have to fear for their mandates due to poor polls.

