Three days after his election victory, the CDU chairman and expected future Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz enters the international stage: France President Emmanuel Macron receives him according to information from Süddeutsche Zeitung On Wednesday for dinner in Paris. Macron apparently also integrates his future German contact in the current crisis diplomacy at an early stage.

In the morning he had taught the other heads of state and government of the EU countries in a video conference of his recent talks with US President Donald Trump. In Washington, Macron had pleaded for the integration of Europe in possible negotiations on the end of the Russian attack war against Ukraine.

Merz repeatedly emphasized his good connection to Macron, from whom he was received in the Élysée Palace in December 2023. After his election as Chancellor, Merz wants to take his first trip to France and Poland.

The relationship between Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Macron is considered rather cool. Even before the travel plans became known, government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit had made it clear that the office was carried out solely by Scholz until the election of a new Chancellor and that there would be no joint trips to EU summit. “There is no government internship, and there is no adoption. Change of government is very common in democracies, ”he said.