From: Felix Durach

CDU leader Merz is increasing the pressure on the traffic light government in migration policy. After the meeting with Scholz, he reiterated his demands and made the Chancellor an offer.

Berlin – After the fatal knife attack in Solingen, Friedrich Merz (CDU) did not hesitate and called for a definitive change in German migration policy. Deportations should be carried out more consistently and refugees from Afghanistan and Syria should not be allowed into the country at all, the CDU chairman suggested at the weekend. In order to implement these demands, Merz also declared himself willing to work with Chancellor Olaf Scholz. After a meeting between the Chancellor and the opposition leader on Tuesday, Merz reiterated his demands at a press conference and took Scholz to task.

After his conversation with Chancellor Scholz, CDU leader Friedrich Merz has increased the pressure on the traffic light government in its migration policy. © Montage: Kay Nietfeld/Henning Kaiser/dpa

After meeting with Chancellor Scholz: These are Merz’s migration demands for Germany

Specifically, the CDU leader called for changes to the Residence Act and the Asylum Seekers Benefits Act, but also to other regulations, such as police law. In addition, he and Scholz should each appoint a person to quickly discuss what “we can change in the area of ​​existing law.” He would appoint the parliamentary manager of the Union faction, Thorsten Frei (CDU), for this task, said Merz.

The CDU leader also spoke out in favour of turning back asylum seekers at the border in the future. In his view, this is legally possible because all of those affected have already passed through at least one safe country of origin, i.e. according to the EU-rules have “already traveled at least one country too far”. According to the Dublin Convention, the asylum application must be submitted in the first country within the EU. Should there still be problems with EU law, Merz spoke out in favor of declaring a “national emergency” in order to implement the plans anyway. “There are no taboos. We can talk about all the rules,” the CDU leader clarified.

Merz makes migration demands on Germany: His seven core points at a glance

Change in residence rights

Amendment to the Asylum Seekers Benefits Act

Deportations also to Afghanistan and Syria

Rejection of asylum seekers at the German border

The government and the Union should each appoint a migration commissioner

More powers for the Federal Police

In case of problems with EU law: declare a national emergency

Merz calls for a change in migration and offers Scholz cooperation – FDP and Greens left out?

The changes to the law are to be implemented as quickly as possible. Merz wants to initiate changes to the law across all parliamentary groups in the next week of the Bundestag session. According to Merz’s proposal, half a day should be diverted from the planned budget discussions to clarify which changes in migration policy can be agreed upon.

He is counting on a joint approach “with those parts of the coalition that are of good will,” said Merz. He pointed to a majority of the CDU/CSU and SPD, which would be sufficient for this – even without the FDP and the Greens. “This is expressly not a request to be included in a coalition. We do not want to become part of the government here,” Merz said.

However, the proposal amounts to a demand for a coalition break. The 2021 coalition agreement states the following about the cooperation between the three traffic light partners: “In the German Bundestag and in all committees it sends, the coalition factions vote unanimously. This also applies to issues that are not the subject of the agreed policy. Changing majorities are excluded.”

Merz sharply attacks Scholz: “The Chancellor is losing control of his own country”

The opposition leader continued to criticize the traffic light government on Tuesday. Merz said the coalition had suffered a general loss of control and trust, which could not be tolerated. In the conversation, he told Scholz “clearly” that “the Chancellor is now losing control of his own country, he is losing trust,” said Merz. He considers it “a dramatic development that we have to make such a statement today.”

Merz said that he had initially not received any approval from Scholz regarding the joint plans. However, the Chancellor had “very clearly promised that he would consider this and give me a response shortly,” explained the CDU leader. He assumed that the Chancellor would “not turn down this offer.”

Merz, who is considered the Union’s likely candidate for chancellor in the 2025 federal election, also stated that he would like to see a solution to the migration issue before the start of the federal election campaign. “I would really like us to be able to solve the problem in such a way that it no longer becomes one of the main issues in the 2025 federal election,” said the opposition leader. The next week of sessions, in which Merz wants to launch the first legislative proposals, starts on September 9. (fd with material from dpa and afp)