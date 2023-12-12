Home page politics

“In my view, there is no reason to declare an emergency again now,” says CDU leader Friedrich Merz. © Bernd Weißbrod/dpa

After the ruling from Karlsruhe, the federal government continues to struggle with the budget for the coming year. But an emergency situation should not be declared again now, says the CDU leader – and warns the traffic lights.

Berlin – Union parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz has threatened the traffic light coalition with a new constitutional lawsuit for the 2024 budget if the debt brake is suspended. “In my view, there is no reason to declare the emergency again now,” said the CDU chairman of the German Press Agency in Berlin.

One would of course take a close look at a possible proposal from the coalition. “But if things were to happen as was decided at the SPD federal party conference, then we would certainly seriously consider another lawsuit in Karlsruhe.”

The SPD campaigned for the debt brake to be suspended

At the party conference at the weekend, the SPD called for the debt brake to be suspended for 2024 as well. The delegates decided that “constitutionally stipulated leeway for the budget” must be used in the interests of the population. Politically, the war in Ukraine created the prerequisites for an emergency that would enable increased borrowing. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens) and Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) have been struggling for days to find a solution to the budget crisis.

Merz said he no longer understood that the government was unable to make a decision on the 2024 budget. “This is at best a self-inflicted emergency for the federal government. This has little to do with the external circumstances and a lot to do with the internal state of the federal government.” Merz explained that the Union could decide very quickly on a possible new lawsuit. “Our authorized representative is on standby.” In mid-November, the Federal Constitutional Court declared a reallocation of 60 billion euros in the 2021 budget to be null and void following a lawsuit from the Union parliamentary group. This triggered the budget crisis. dpa