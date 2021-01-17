Friedrich Merz gets sidelined in the CDU after his surprising attempt to immediately take over the Federal Ministry of Economics, even with previous supporters. “The way he behaved, he shoots himself out except for his fundamental supporters,” said a well-networked delegate.

Merz has become a sad figure, the CDU could use everything, but no “egoists”. It was better “that he didn’t become one,” explained a Merz supporter.

After his defeat by the new CDU leader Armin Laschet, he had claimed the ministry headed by the CDU politician Peter Altmaier, as a price, so to speak, for supporting Laschet.

The long-time Merz supporter Thomas Bareiß, parliamentary state secretary in the Federal Ministry of Economics, kept his distance in public: “I believe that the gap that Friedrich Merz has left must now be filled by younger people,” said the CDU politician to the “Stuttgarter Nachrichten”. “He’s certainly not doing himself a favor personally”, the CDU is now facing a turning point and a new era.

It was already clear to the then CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer that it would be important to closely involve Merz: in Hamburg in 2018, but also when he was defeated by the new CDU leader Laschet, he had almost half of the delegates to himself be able to win.

[Wenn Sie die wichtigsten Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Deep cracks in the party

Laschet won the runoff election with 521 to 466 votes for Merz, which reveals the deep cracks in the party. In order to have Merz at the forefront in preparing for the time after the Angela Merkel era and to avoid a further split in the party, Laschet offered him a place on the CDU presidium.

Merz also wanted to become Federal Minister of Economics, although he had previously emphasized in his application speech that the CDU should not be a “mediation agency for government offices”. As in previous attempts, Chancellor Angela Merkel blocked this, as did Laschet.

[Mehr aus der Hauptstadt. Mehr aus der Region. Mehr zu Politik und Gesellschaft. Und mehr Nützliches für Sie. Das gibt’s jetzt mit Tagesspiegel Plus. Jetzt 30 Tage kostenlos testen]

The third candidate, foreign policy specialist Norbert Röttgen, unlike Merz Laschet, had signaled his clear support. Since everyone had promised in advance that they would support the winner after the month-long election campaign in order to go into the election year as one, Merz’s demand for the ministerial office – which was public during the party congress – was seen as a gross foul play. “That helped Laschet,” said the CDU.

Because after his renewed defeat and the subsequent behavior, the luster of the economic liberal, which repeatedly polarizes, could fade. “The new leadership with Armin Laschet has a lot of responsibility and it has a lot of potential for our country. In addition, it has a right to loyalty, ”said the member of the Bundestag and human rights expert Michael Brand the Tagesspiegel. “Anyone who puts their own ego above the matter now harms the CDU, and also the country.”

[Behalten Sie den Überblick: Jeden Morgen ab 6 Uhr berichten Chefredakteur Lorenz Maroldt und sein Team im Tagesspiegel-Newsletter Checkpoint das Aktuellste und Wichtigste aus Berlin. Jetzt kostenlos anmelden: checkpoint.tagesspiegel.de]

Altmaier comments

Brand was a close friend of the Kassler district president Walter Lübcke, who was murdered by a right-wing extremist, and he accompanies the family during the trial. Laschet had paid tribute to Lübcke in his speech and emphasized: “We will not let right-wing terrorists and intellectual arsonists destroy our country.”

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU) said of the attempt that Merz wanted to replace him, the “Rheinische Post”: “The Chancellor and the new chairman have said theirs.” He is doing his job, “because the companies, many of which are in Fighting for their existence during this corona crisis are counting on us. ”He was also rated as strengthened, although there was resentment in the Union about the many problems with the disbursement of aid for companies affected by the lockdown.