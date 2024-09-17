Home policy

For Friedrich Merz, the goal of becoming chancellor is within reach. CSU leader Söder, on the other hand, is annoyed. A commentary by Merkur editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis.

For someone whose temperament critics like to describe as “hot-tempered,” Friedrich Merz has shown strong nerves and considerable skill in the Union’s candidate race: he smiled away the bravado from Munich and ignored the taunts from Düsseldorf. In the end, he could no longer be denied the candidacy for chancellor.

But the Union simply cannot do without drama: The fact that the third candidate in the Union trio (who actually had no chance for a long time), Hendrik Wüstsurprisingly presented himself as a “kingmaker” on Monday (16 September) and apparently generously announced his resignation in favour of Merz, clearly annoyed CSU leader Markus Söder. The next day he suddenly found himself as a decision-maker by the grace of the NRW Prime Minister.

Even if Söder puts on a good face: After Merz was chosen as candidate for chancellor, he is angry

It remains to be seen whether Söder, after his great Indian word of honor, will really swallow the whole thing “without gnashing his teeth” and obediently fall into line. Even if he put on a good face yesterday, Söder is very angry. He had always insisted that he and Merz should sort things out between themselves.

The fact that Wüst now garnished his resignation with the word “current” and thereby hinted at future ambitions angered the Bavarian even more. Söder showed how much he holds a grudge against his fellow state leader with the pointed remark yesterday that there are “many state premiers, but only two party leaders in the Union”.

But the CSU leader also knows that now is not the time for further cross-fire. The Bavarian lion must first purr, not least to avoid causing trouble in his own party. He should do the same for Germany. In its current situation, there is nothing the country needs less than new fanfare in the last popular party.

Merz is candidate for chancellor – Merkel’s successor puts the Union on a conservative course

22 years after he was deposed by Angela Merkel, 68-year-old Merz is the dominant figure in German politics: he wrested the CDU from the former chancellor and brought it onto a more conservative course, he sets the tone in the migration debate and drives the traffic light coalition ahead of him. Who would have thought that after his bitter defeats in 2018 against Kramp-Karrenbauer and in 2020 against Laschet? Merz follows in a good tradition: Helmut Kohl and Christian Wulff were also once hardened by defeats.

Not everyone likes Merz, the controversial figure of all leftists and Greens, but many appreciate his fighting spirit and iron will to persevere. In this form, every opponent must fear him, even the voters’ favorite Boris Pistoriusthe SPD should do with Olaf Scholz what the US Democrats did with Joe Biden.

If that were to happen, the AfD in particular would have reason to worry. The establishment has made it far too easy for them for a long time.