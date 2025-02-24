02/24/2025



The leader of the CDU, Friedrich Merzhe said Monday that the conversations will begin in the next few days to achieve a coalition with the SPD and that he hopes to have the new government for the next Holy Week, in mid -April. “The world will not wait for us,” he said in his first press conference after Sunday’s electoral victory. Merz does not consider to agree with the Ultradechists of the AFD, who were seconds in the elections with a historical result of more than 20% of the votes.

The Social Democrats, however, have not confirmed their entry into the future German government for now.

In his appearance, the candidate for the chancellor of the CDU has assured that he will seek a formula for the prime minister of Israel, Benjamin NetanyahuVisit Germany, despite the arrest warrant of the International Criminal Court that weighs on it.

“I hope we can convince Americans that it is of mutual interest to have good transatlantic relationships,” said the winner of the German elections.

Bet on the “good transatlantic relationship”

In this sense, he guaranteed that he will do everything in his hand to preserve the “good transatlantic relationship” to which he says he is accustomed.

Regarding his analysis of the electoral results, Friedrich Merz has indicated that he is strong support received by the AFD is “a final warning to democratic parties to work together.”

He also said that in his party they are “very concerned about what is happening in the East”, where they have not achieved a single seat. “We need to solve these problems to remove the fertile terrain,” he said.

