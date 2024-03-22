Home page politics

From: Michael Kister

Press Split

Markus Söder (CSU), Prime Minister of Bavaria and party chairman. © Sven Hoppe/dpa

Those surveyed in the current ZDF “Political Barometer” clearly support Markus Söder. What role will Hendrik Wüst play in the “K question”?

Berlin – According to a survey, the Union should go into the next federal election with Markus Söder as its candidate for chancellor. For 27 percent of those surveyed, the CDU/CSU with the Bavarian Prime Minister has the greatest chance of success, as can be seen from the ZDF “Politbarometer” published on Friday (March 22nd).

He is closely followed by North Rhine-Westphalia's Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst, whom 25 percent still consider suitable to win the Federal Chancellery.

While there is a neck-and-neck race at the top of the vote, CDU chairman Friedrich Merz follows in a distant third place with 15 percent. Among the CDU/CSU party supporters, Merz did slightly better with 20 percent, but they also believed that Söder had better chances with 34 percent and Wüst with 29 percent.

Chancellor question in the Union: Söder ahead of Wüst, Merz defeated

Within the Union, the decision on the candidacy for chancellor will only be made after the elections in East Germany in September. However, Söder has already stated several times that he wants to stay in Bavaria and Merz also recently said this to the dpa, he doesn't think Söder wants to risk another power struggle. He was alluding to the mud fight that the Bavarian Prime Minister had with Armin Laschet in 2021. At that time, Laschet won the candidate status, but then lost the federal election against the SPD and Olaf Scholz.

What role Hendrik Wüst will play, remains to be seen. He has so far avoided a clear commitment to Merz, although at 48 he is also the youngest in the top trio of possible candidates. It is therefore entirely conceivable that he will give preference to another candidate in the coming federal election and, if he has the corresponding ambitions, save himself for future elections. According to the current political barometer, he is in absolute favor with voters in second place after Boris Pistorius (SPD), immediately ahead of Markus Söder and again well ahead of Friedrich Merz in seventh place.

From Gottschalk to the Dassler brothers to Dürer: these are the ten most famous Franconians View photo series

Nine percent of those surveyed and six percent of Union supporters, on the other hand, see Schleswig-Holstein Prime Minister Daniel Günther as the Union candidate for chancellor with the best chance of winning the office. In fourth place, he is at least not as far away from Merz in third place as the CDU chairman is from Wüst and Söder. In June of last year, however, Günther expressed full praise for Wüst and described him as “one of the most important people” in the Union. (with dpa)