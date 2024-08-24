Home policy

CDU leader Friedrich Merz has once again made it clear ahead of the state elections in eastern Germany that the AfD poses a serious threat to his party. Its aim is to destroy the CDU.

Berlin – Shortly before the three state elections in East Germany, CDU leader Friedrich Merz has warned his party against cooperating with the AfD warned of the “destruction”. “That would kill the CDU,” Merz told the Editorial Network Germany“The destruction of the CDU is also the aim of the AfD. We must not extend a hand to those who want to eliminate us politically.” Merz made it clear: “We cannot work with this party.”

The CDU leader went on to say that there is “a small part of our members who believe that we should work together with the AfD.”But the “clear majority” is against it. The CDU must explain “that there are limits to what we call conservative,” said the Union parliamentary group leader. “These limits are exceeded when things become right-wing extremist, right-wing radical, anti-democratic, anti-Semitic and xenophobic.”

AfD co-leader Alice Weidel offers CDU coalition

Ahead of the state elections in Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg, AfD co-leader Alice Weidel made a coalition offer to the CDU. “We in the AfD are ready for coalitions with the CDU if this is feasible in terms of content and the Union moves,” Weidel told the World on Sunday“We owe this to our voters. The ball is in the CDU’s court,” said Weidel.

CDU rules out coalitions with AfD – Difficult formation of government in the East

The CDU has already ruled out coalitions with the AfD after the elections in all three federal states. The AfD is classified by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution as definitely right-wing extremist in Saxony and Thuringia, and as a so-called suspected right-wing extremist case in Brandenburg. In the most recent polls, the AfD is clearly ahead in Thuringia and Brandenburg, and in Saxony it is in a close race with the CDU for the position as the strongest force.

In all three federal states, it is becoming difficult to form a government. Majority alliances may only be possible with the AfD or the BSW possible. A recent survey for the World on Sunday According to the study, 55 percent of people across Germany reject AfD participation in government after the elections in the East.

Survey: Majority of Germans reject AfD coalition

In the YouGov survey, 21 percent expressed the opinion that “the established parties should generally seek cooperation.” 13 percent support cooperation with the AfD, “but only if this can create a majority capable of governing.” Eleven percent did not provide any information. Germans are also rather skeptical about the BSW’s participation in government. 33 percent reject cooperation with the Sahra Wagenknecht alliance in principle. 28 percent are in principle in favor of cooperation, 22 percent support cooperation in order to create a majority capable of governing.

32 percent of respondents said that the established parties should work with the BSW when in doubt. Only 20 percent said they were in favor of the AfD when in doubt. 32 percent fundamentally reject cooperation with the two parties. The opinion research company YouGov surveyed 2,301 randomly selected citizens from August 16 to 20. (dpa/jal)