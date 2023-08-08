Home page politics

From: Maximilian Gang

Split

Friedrich Merz initially did not want to comment on Markus Söder’s proposal to postpone the Union’s “K question”. Then the CDU leader gave in.

Rosenheim/Berlin – The Union does not yet want to talk about the candidate for chancellor in the 2025 federal election. Nevertheless, the “K-question” is also repeatedly addressed by CDU and CSU politicians. Most recently, the Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder pushed into the ARD-Broadcast “Ask Yourself” with the demand to postpone the decision on candidacy from late summer to autumn 2024. And, it could hardly be more appropriate: the CDU party chairman Friedrich Merz does not want to comment on the statements made by the CSU leader – and then comments on them.

Union “K-question”: Merz rejects comment on Söder’s demand – but then reacts

Due to the advance from Bavaria, a visit by Merz to the Federal Police on Monday (August 7) ​​in Rosenheim, Upper Bavaria, again dealt with the “K-question” of the Union. The CDU leader had still rejected any comment on Söder’s statements: “Certainly not, no,” was the clear answer of the CDU party leader to a question in this regard. Just a few hours later, early Tuesday morning, the 67-year-old apparently changed his mind: “We always said late summer. Late summer lasts until the end of September,” Merz said Deutschlandfunk.

Söder hopes that the “K question” will be postponed, so that the state elections scheduled for September 2024 in Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg could provide “good arguments” for the decision on a top candidate. The results of state elections are also repeatedly said to have possible interpretations for federal politics, such as the frequently cited “tailwind from the federal government”.

Friedrich Merz would like border controls in other federal states – and praises Bavaria For Friedrich Merz, his visit to Rosenheim in Upper Bavaria was mainly about the work of the Bavarian border police. The CDU leader was full of praise for the emergency services: Nowhere in the Federal Republic is cooperation between the federal and state police better than in Bavaria. By 2025, the Free State wants to increase the number of border police officers from the current 820 to 1,000 emergency services BR reported. Bavaria is the only federal state that has its own border police. But if the CDU leader has his way, it shouldn’t stay like this: “I would wish that the Federal Minister of the Interior would also accept this for other federal states, for example for Brandenburg to Poland and the Czech Republic”. Markus Söder also recently called for a 10,000 police officer border unit for all of Germany. Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser has so far rejected such a measure, as a spokesman for the ministry said German Press Agency (dpa) said.

According to Merz, the state elections in the eastern states would take place even with the previous regulation before the chancellor candidacy was clarified, because: Basically, the internal party regulation for the decision on the “K-question” and Markus Söder’s proposal are the same, he said CDU boss: “5:30 p.m. and half past five are the same time. And if one says 5:30 p.m. and the other says half past five, then that’s not a contradiction,” the Christian Democrat clarifies. As early as April 2023, Merz had emphasized the agreement between him and the CSU leader regarding the decision to run for chancellor.

“K-Question” of the Union: Merz considers himself a suitable candidate for chancellor – voters have other favorites

It was Merz himself who had rekindled the debate about the chancellor candidacy with his statements on a pragmatic extent with the AfD at the local level. Several names have been increasingly brought into play in recent weeks and months. Already in 2020 – before taking office as CDU party leader – Merz said Deutschlandfunk: “Anyone who can handle a crisis and who has experience in politics can become chancellor”. Today’s CDU leader attested these skills to himself. He has proven often enough that he can lead and take on political responsibility.

In addition to the topic of border protection, Friedrich Merz’s visit to the federal police again dealt with the Union’s “K question”. © Angelika Warmuth/dpa

But Hendrik Wüst, Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, can also imagine himself as a candidate for Chancellor of the Union. According to a recent Civey survey commissioned by ARD-political magazine contrasts the Germans even consider the head of North Rhine-Westphalia to be the “most suitable candidate” to compete for a place in the Berlin Chancellery in 2025. Wüst has not yet made a commitment to possible ambitions – nor has he denied it. Merz ended up in last place in the survey, and those surveyed also believed Prime Ministers Daniel Günther and Söder to be candidates.

Söder completes the candidacy for chancellor – and calls for more unity in the Union

At least with Söder there is now clarity: he will not run for office. “I’m certainly helping – also from Bavaria and also from the CSU – that this Germany gets going again, but not as chancellor,” said the Bavarian state father ARD summer interview. He has a clear compass: “I want us to have a strong Bayern. But I also want us to have a safe and stable Germany.” He never thought that “our country […] sometimes gets into a lurch”.

The CDU chairman Friedrich Merz speaks during an election campaign appearance of the CSU. © Uwe Lein/dpa

At the same time, Söder called on the Union to be more united: “The Germans are extremely insecure”. That is also the reason why the AfD is doing well in polls: “Because people are even worried that the system could no longer work. And that’s where the Union needs to do what the Union can do best: convey security – in other words, stability and security”. Söder made it clear that he found all internal party discussions wrong – even if they were “overinterpreted” according to him.

“K-Question” of the Union: Merz and Söder for chancellor candidates by member decision

One thing is clear: the Christian Democrats absolutely want to prevent a repeat of 2021. At that time, the party leaders Armin Laschet and Markus Söder had been fighting for weeks as candidate for chancellor. That unsettled the population, said Söder. His former competitor made a similar statement: “It is necessary for the Union to develop a new procedure for selecting its candidate for chancellor in the future. The procedure that two party leaders meet and discuss it with each other is obviously wrong,” said Armin Laschet New Osnabrück newspaper.

Both Söder and Merz have so far left open how they think the Union should agree on a candidate for chancellor. In a recent interview, the CDU leader was open to a chancellor candidate by member decision: “I can’t rule out anything that is in our statutes,” it said. According to the chairman of the sister party CSU, “in the end you have to think about it” whether it comes down to a direct proposal from the two party leaders or a decision by the party base. (mg with dpa)