You have to be able to say something critical about this topic, says the CDU leader. At the same time, he appeals to Scholz to solve migration issues together. He already has an appointment in mind.

Magdeburg – CDU chairman Friedrich Merz has called on Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) to jointly seek a solution to migration policy after the elections in Bavaria and Hesse next weekend at the latest.

Merz suggested at a state party conference of the Saxony-Anhalt CDU in Magdeburg that they should come together the next morning.

CDU leader Merz defends his statements on asylum policy. © Ronny Hartmann/dpa

“If you don’t want to deal with your Interior Minister (Nancy Faeser, SPD), who is clearly overwhelmed, before October 8th because there are state elections in Hesse and Bavaria on that day, then I would like to offer you that we can do so on the morning of October 8th “We will meet on October 9th with your interior minister or without your interior minister on the morning of October 9th and look for common solutions to quickly solve this problem in Germany,” said Merz. Nothing happened after Scholz announced a pact with Germany. “If it’s going to be more than just a PR stunt, then it’s really time for us to sit down together,” said the party and Union faction leader, referring to the increased number of migrants.

Meanwhile, Saxony-Anhalt’s Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff (CDU) spoke out in favor of greater restrictions on migration at the state party conference. You don’t need any new ideas for this, said Haseloff in Magdeburg. He had already said in 2015 that there was a de facto integration ceiling. The resources are limited. “We always help. But integration only works to a certain extent.” Haseloff said he didn’t want to have to accommodate anyone in a tent.

Merz defends his statements

Merz also defended his statements on asylum policy. You have to be able to say something critical about this topic. The Republic does not have to “snap” when the threat of excessive demands is pointed out, he said. Former Federal President Joachim Gauck also recently warned of an impending loss of control in migration policy.

The CDU leader recently said that rejected asylum seekers had their teeth done in Germany and were thus taking away Germans’ appointments at the dentist. This provoked strong criticism from the SPD, the Greens and the Left. The deputy head of the CDU social wing, Christian Bäumler, called on Merz to withdraw his statements or to forego running for chancellor. “Merz’s derailments are not compatible with the Christian view of humanity. Many CDU members are ashamed of their party leader,” Bäumler told the German Press Agency. Merz split the CDU. dpa