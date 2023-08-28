CDU boss Friedrich Merz has blamed the federal government for overburdening the country with too much bureaucracy and too many specifications. “We have to secure the freedom of our country and we have to maintain the prosperity of our country,” said Merz on Sunday in the ARD summer interview. He reiterated that his party would not work with the AfD, not even at the municipal level.

“We have to stop this insane bureaucracy in this country and, if possible, push it back.” Neither the heating law planned by the coalition nor the cannabis law should be passed, Merz said in the interview, which was broadcast in full on Sunday evening in the “Report from Berlin”. became. In general, all laws would have to be checked for “what they trigger in terms of bureaucracy”.

Furthermore, it is about lowering energy prices, “particularly through taxes and levies that the state levies.” It makes no sense to subsidize energy and at the same time levy high taxes on it. Last but not least, Merz named the government’s climate policy as a major challenge. “We have to understand climate policy, energy policy and economic policy as a unit,” he said.

“A no is a no. Also at the municipal level.”

Merz categorically ruled out working with the AfD in the ARD interview. “We don’t work with the AfD, not in the parliaments, not in the local councils,” said the CDU leader. “A no is a no,” he said. “Even at the municipal level.”







A good month ago in the ZDF summer interview, Merz once again ruled out cooperation between his party and the AfD at state or federal level, but at the same time spoke out in favor of a pragmatic approach to elected AfD officials. After widespread criticism, including from his own ranks, Merz made it clear that “there will be no cooperation between the CDU and the AfD at the municipal level either”.

When asked about his statements on ZDF, Merz said on Sunday: “This comment did not refer to the CDU alone, but it is a challenge for all parties.” There are majorities in all parliaments in Germany, “also in all local councils without the AfD”. , he said.

“More money for parents is not always the right solution”

At the same time, Merz was again opposed to an AfD ban. “Party bans have rarely achieved anything in the Federal Republic of Germany. The people who are going astray politically will still be there. I think very little of that.” The AfD is classified and observed by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution as a suspected right-wing extremist.







Merz was critical of the planned basic child security on ARD, which is currently also causing controversy in the coalition. “We see the problems,” he said. There are too many children at risk of poverty in the country and these children must be helped. However: “We are firmly convinced that more money for the parents is not always the right solution.” Better would be more support for the children, better educational institutions and better care facilities.

From 2025, basic child security is intended to bundle the state’s financial services and thus make them more accessible. A guaranteed amount is planned for all children. There is also an additional amount that depends on the income of the family. The government is still arguing about funding for the project.

“Söder and I, we have a common responsibility”

Merz also left open whether the Union should determine its candidate for chancellor before or after the state elections in late summer 2024. After the Hessian Prime Minister Boris Rhein (CDU) followed the proposal by CSU leader Markus Söder to clarify the candidate for chancellor only after the state elections in three eastern German states in September 2024, Merz said in the ARD “summer interview”: “That can happen be a good argument. I know that some of the East German state associations see things differently. We decide that together and not in public.” In September 2024, a new state parliament is to be elected in Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg.

Merz emphasized the joint responsibility with Söder in the search for a Union chancellor candidate for the 2025 federal election. “Markus Söder and I, we have a shared responsibility for the CDU and CSU,” said Merz, who is also chairman of the Union faction in the Bundestag.

There is a common parliamentary group, together we go to the next elections, the European and the federal elections. “We will also assume this joint responsibility, also with regard to the timing. It is now summer 2023. We are talking about late summer 2024 and the federal elections in 2025.”

Confronted with poor values ​​​​of a survey on the Chancellor question, Merz emphasized that he is currently ahead of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) on this issue as well as Green Ministers Annalena Baerbock (outside) and Robert Habeck (economy). “But we don’t look at polls now. We make sure that we are on the right topics.” It is important that the Union gets the majority in the next federal election. Merz added: “If there were federal elections today, then Germany could not be governed without the Union.”