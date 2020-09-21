BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – The CDU politician Friedrich Merz, who is running for party chairmanship, has defended the federal government against allegations that its Russia policy unnecessarily exacerbates tensions with Moscow. “There is no escalation from Germany or Europe. This escalation is currently only coming from Russia,” said Merz on Sunday evening in the “Bild” political talk “The Right Questions”.

His party colleague Michael Kretschmer had warned against turning the escalation with Russia ever further. Regarding the actions of Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD), the Saxon Prime Minister said that Maas “is so crazy, is not a good drawing for this country”. Maas had spoken of evidence that the Kremlin could be behind the poison attack on the Russian opposition politician Alexej Navalny.

Merz said in the “Bild” talk that since the poison attack apparently went back to Russian sources and Russia was not participating in the investigation, “the point has come where the question has to be asked whether we can continue to do everything as before” . The Russian President Wladimir Putin Merz sharply criticized: “This man and his army are bombing hospitals, kindergartens, schools, old people’s homes. One of the main causes of flight – the problems that we now have in Greece

– are problems that have been largely triggered by

these barbaric acts of war by the Russian army for which Putin is responsible. “/ mk / DP / zb