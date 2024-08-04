Home page politics

From: Franziska Schwarz

Press Split

Visibly upset with the SPD chancellor: CDU leader Friedrich Merz (archive photo) © Jan Woitas/dpa

Opposition leader Merz is demanding more leadership responsibility from Chancellor Scholz. The mood in Germany is depressed.

Berlin – It is not the first time: CDU leader Friedrich Merz has accused Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) of weak leadership. In his latest “MerzMail” he lists a number of points that should be “top priority”. “In view of the growing despair among the population about the future of our country, we need leadership now.”

Merz accuses Scholz of weak leadership: there are many things “that don’t cost any money”

Merz’s newsletter went on to say that there were a number of things “that do not cost any money, but that could very quickly change the mood in the country for the better – if there was still agreement within the traffic light coalition on at least some of the issues.”

Specifically, Merz mentions the following in this context:

Border controls to combat human trafficking

the introduction of a uniform payment card for asylum seekers

the faster recognition of professional qualifications, for example of Ukrainian refugees

a reform of the citizen’s allowance

In addition, the traffic light coalition must agree on what economic policy it wants for Germany. “Answering these questions is a matter for the boss,” Merz stressed.

Merz wants only one coalition partner after the federal election “if possible”

In current polls, the traffic light coalition is more unpopular than ever, while the CDU/CSU union remains the strongest force. With a view to the next federal election, Merz told the World on Sunday recently: “We want to become by far the strongest party. If possible, we should only need one coalition partner.”

Traffic light coalition: The Scholz cabinet at a glance View photo gallery

Who could this coalition partner be? Scholz’s SPD would probably be extremely reluctant. But there also seems to be a crisis with the traditional “allies” from the bourgeois camp, the Liberals. The CDU and FDP are said to be increasingly alienated. Merz and FDP leader Christian Lindner initially had a visibly good relationship with each other; Merz was also at Lindner’s wedding on Sylt, for example.

CDU leader Merz doubts whether the FDP will “survive as a party”

In the meantime, politicians have “significantly reduced” their contact, reported t-online citing people close to the two. Another “MerzMail” had already said: “A bourgeois coalition could most easily be achieved with the FDP, but it is questionable whether it will survive as a party.”

There was a heated exchange between the CDU and FDP after Ursula von der Leyen was re-elected as President of the European Commission. In the EU Parliament, the FDP – unlike the Union – did not vote for a second term. “For months now, I have had little understanding for the attitude of a whole series of FDP MPs, both in the European Parliament and in the German Bundestag,” Merz said at the time in the German Radio. (frs with dpa)