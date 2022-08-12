Home page politics

CDU leader Friedrich Merz accuses the traffic light government of playing a dangerous game for time – and warns of major problems with the power supply. He particularly criticizes the Greens.

Berlin – CDU leader Friedrich Merz is stepping up the pace in the decision to extend the life of the three German nuclear power plants that are still running. The federal government is divided and does not respond to the Union’s offer to quickly decide in the Bundestag on ordering new fuel rods, criticized Merz, who is the Union faction leader in the Bundestag, in a conversation with the German Press Agency in Berlin. The traffic light government wanted the issue “obviously to starve on the timeline. But that is also the responsibility of the federal government.”

Merz particularly criticized the Greens, who “are clearly the brakes when it comes to ensuring an energy supply with a 360-degree view of all options”. The traffic light must agree. “The responsibility lies with the Federal Chancellor (Olaf Scholz, SPD). He must make use of his authority to set guidelines and say

what he actually wants.”

“Federal government is in a really big dilemma”

“There is clearly no agreement in the coalition as to whether an extension of the term is even being considered and if so, in what form,” criticized Merz. The result will be “that by spring at the latest, a secure power supply will have to be replaced for ten million households in Germany. By what, actually,” asked Merz. In particular, the ordering of new fuel rods is urgent, said Merz. “You can’t wait until September, October, November to do that. It should happen now.”

The claim by Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) that there is a gas and not an electricity problem “will clearly prove to be wrong in the coming weeks and months,” said Merz. “The federal government is in a really big dilemma when it comes to energy supply, especially with regard to the power supply.” If about every second household thinks about procuring electricity-powered devices for heat supply, “we would need an additional twenty gigawatts of electricity,” said Merz. “Such a transition from oil and gas to electricity would lead to a real collapse of our electricity grid.”

The CDU leader would allow the three nuclear power plants Isar 2 in Bavaria, Emsland in Lower Saxony and Neckarwestheim 2 in Baden-Württemberg, which remained on the grid until December 31, to run beyond the turn of the year 2023/24. He left open whether the Union faction in the Bundestag would agree if the traffic light only decided on a three-month extension. “It’s not about deadlines, whether we extend six weeks, three months or six months,” said Merz. “The Atomic Energy Act would have to be changed so that safe operation is also possible in 2023. And if such a change is proposed by the coalition, we would agree to it, if appropriate. But I don’t see the proposal coming.”

“Fracking is basically a conceivable method”

Merz expressed skepticism about restarting decommissioned nuclear power plants. “If we were in government, we would certainly look into it seriously. But I can’t see any will in the current government for that,” he said. Experts assume that the Brokdorf (Schleswig-Holstein), Grohnde (Lower Saxony) and Gundremmingen C (Bavaria) nuclear reactors, which were shut down in 2021, could go back into operation within months.

Merz is also cautious about fracking, which is banned in Germany and involves extracting gas or oil from layers of rock with the help of pressure and chemicals. This poses a risk to the environment. “Fracking is basically a conceivable method of generating energy. But that can only be done in agreement with the population, not against the population,” he said. “And that’s why it’s not an issue at the moment. Above all, it does not solve any acute supply problems.” dpa