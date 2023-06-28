Home page politics

From: Eileen Kelpe

In an interview, CDU leader Friedrich Merz sharply criticizes the traffic light government’s migration policy – and sees this as the reason for the high AfD values.

Berlin – CDU boss Friedrich Merz has in an interview with the Augsburg General criticized the migration policy of the traffic light government. He sees the government course as a reason for the high values AfD, which is now allowed to appoint a district administrator in Thuringia for the first time and is currently at 20 percent in nationwide surveys. “Another refugee policy would mean that the polls of the AfD sink again,” said Merz. But if the federal government does the opposite, “then the opposition cannot halve it”.

In the interview, Merz was asked about a statement from 2018: As an applicant for the CDU– Chairman, he said at the time that he dared to halve the AfD values. He now emphasized that the context was different at the time. “When I said that, we were still in government and it was up to us to make decisions that would have kept the AfD small. This applies above all to refugee policy.”

Merz blames the government course of the traffic light for the high poll numbers of the AfD. © Jens Büttner/dpa

Merz criticized the fact that the traffic light government wants to remove the “limitation” on the immigration of foreigners in its reform of the Residence Act in the future and only talk about “control” so as not to send “wrong signals”, especially for foreign workers among other things The world. The traffic light had argued that the change reflects that “an immigration law that is geared both to Germany’s overall economic interests and to humanity is an important concern and goal of the governing coalition”.

Merz sees this as a mistake: “We have to control and limit immigration, there’s no other way,” he says in an interview with the Augsburg General and turns against them again greens: “But the Greens in particular have been reluctant to do so for a long time, and that is why the traffic light government’s legislation no longer mentions a limitation on immigration.” He advocates a clear separation between asylum procedures and immigration into the labor market.

Lower Saxony’s prime minister also blames Ampel for the good values ​​of the AfD

Lower Saxony Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) criticizes, among other things, the poor management of the traffic light government and the internal disputes that were held publicly. He also sees the resulting frustration as partly to blame for the government coalition for the AfD’s high poll numbers.

Stephan Weil (SPD), Prime Minister of Lower Saxony, sees the traffic light government as partly to blame for the AfD’s high poll numbers. © Lino Mirgeler/dpa

“A large number of people who would vote for the AfD do not consider it out of trust in the competence of this party, but they want to express their displeasure with current politics,” said Weil der Stuttgart newspaper and the Stuttgart News. For him, the conclusion is: “If the AfD is to become weaker again, all other parties must become better.” (eike / dpa / AFP)