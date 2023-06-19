Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier

Split

Puts NRW Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst in his place: CDU party leader Friedrich Merz. ©Oliver Berg/dpa

Dispute in the CDU: NRW boss Hendrik Wüst wants to become a candidate for chancellor. Party leader Merz reacted harshly – and assumed that the competitor had an AfD problem.

Berlin – personnel debate instead of content: Contrary to his announcement, party leader Friedrich Merz (CDU) fueled the dispute over the K question. After NRW Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst had revealed his ambitions for the chancellor candidacy, Merz put him in his place with an unusually harsh attack – and accused his potential competitor in the race for the chancellorship of a poor government record. But that should not have pacified the internal party discussion. On the contrary.

Merz versus Wüst: The debate about the chancellor candidacy has flared up in the CDU

An appearance by Friedrich Merz on Sunday evening (June 18) on the ZDF program “Berlin direct“. There he asserted CDUboss that he actually does not want to lead a top candidate debate in the Union – despite speculation about a possible candidate for Chancellor of North Rhine-Westphalia Hendrik Wüst. “We have to make a decision in late summer 2024, and until then we won’t deal with speculation about personnel, but with issues,” Merz claimed – and then rammed heavily about his ambitious party colleague.

AfD also a problem in NRW: Merz counters the libertine ambitions hard

Currently, the Union is powerless to fly high AfD in the polls. Merz attributes this to general uncertainty among the population. In this context, he could not resist a dig at Wüst. The dissatisfaction in the federal states, “unfortunately also in North Rhine-Westphalia”, is almost as great with the state government as with the federal government, said Merz. In surveys, the AfD in North Rhine-Westphalia is almost as strong as in the federal government, he said, referring to the state that Wüst governs together with the Greens.

AfD benefits from traffic light weakness in the survey – in contrast to the Merz-CDU

The party leader countered the internal party criticism of his course. Above all, the AfD soaring causes unrest. While the right-wing populists are benefiting from the current weakness of the governing parties and celebrating new record values ​​in the polls week after week, the Union remains at 28 percent. The murmuring of Merz, who had promised to halve the AfD poll numbers when he took office, has recently become louder. But instead, exactly the opposite is happening, many party friends from the liberal wing of the party complain. They blame the party leader, who is pursuing a strictly conservative course and wants to vie for AfD votes.

But North Rhine-Westphalia Prime Minister Wüst instead advocates a middle course – just like the Chancellor once did Angela Merkel had driven. Merz, on the other hand, has to put up with critical voices: trying to beat the AfD with their own weapons is inevitably misleading. In this case, the voters would vote for the original, namely the AfD – and not the CDU.

Middle course: Wüst calls for Merz to have a say on the part of the countries

At the small party conference of the CDU at the weekend, Wüst again campaigned for a course correction in a speech. Schleswig-Holstein’s Prime Minister Daniel Günther (CDU) had previously spoken out in favor of this. In order to be able to have a say in the future orientation of the Union, Wüst also called for the states to have a say in the nomination of the candidate for chancellor. “Both the content and the personnel list is a matter for both Union parties,” said the chairman of the most powerful CDU state association, according to the news agency dpa. “It would be good for a broad opinion if, in addition to the CSU boss and CDU federal chairman, the state associations also play an important role in the process.”

When asked about his own ambitions as a candidate for Chancellor, Wüst said that his tasks were “currently” in North Rhine-Westphalia. When asked about the meaning of the word “currently”, he dodged: “All questions that go beyond that are not currently pending in my party or in Germany.” The next federal election will take place in 2025. According to the will of the CDU leadership, the question of candidates should only be clarified after the European elections in June next year. Actually. But it’s already running. (jkf)