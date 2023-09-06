Home page politics

On the second day of the general debate in Parliament, the focus will first be on government policy as a whole. Chancellor Scholz has to face the opposition. The news ticker.

budget debate in the Bundestag : Opposition opens debate

in the : Opposition opens debate federal budget 2024: Minister of Finance Lindner defends austerity course

Update from September 6, 9:40 a.m.: Union faction leader Friedrich Merz has accused Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and his traffic light government of not doing justice to the claim of a “turning point” with the budget draft for the coming year. He has serious doubts as to whether the dimension of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine and its far-reaching effects are correctly assessed, said Merz on Wednesday in the general debate on the 2024 budget in the Bundestag in Berlin. Above all, the CDU chairman criticized the lack of long-term financing for the Bundeswehr.

The big losers are Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD), the soldiers of the Bundeswehr – and the alliance partners have also lost confidence, said Merz.

The Bundeswehr child, which is unloved by the SPD and the Greens, will soon face much more far-reaching structural underfunding than when the traffic light took over the Bundeswehr two years ago, criticized Merz. By 2027 at the latest, there will be a gap of at least 30 billion euros in the defense budget, which the government currently has no idea how to fill, said Merz.

General debate in the Bundestag: Duel from Merz against Scholz

First report: Berlin – The Bundestag will continue its four-day budget debate on Wednesday (September 6, from 9 a.m.). As part of the deliberations on the budget of the Federal Chancellery, the traditional general debate on the policy of the Federal Government is on the agenda. Speeches are expected from Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and CDU leader Friedrich Merz.

Traditionally, the chairman of the largest opposition faction opens the debate, i.e. CDU leader Merz. Then Chancellor Scholz speaks. The main topics are likely to be the current economic crisis and possible measures to overcome it.

Bundestag debate: Baerbock on foreign policy

Department head Annalena Baerbock (Greens) is scheduled to speak in the subsequent consultation on the budget of the Federal Foreign Office. This is followed by deliberations on the budget of the Ministry of Defense by Boris Pistorius (SPD) and the budget for digital and transport by Volker Wissing (FDP). The first consultation on the government’s draft budget for 2024 began on Tuesday and will last until Friday.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) presented the draft federal budget for 2024 to the Bundestag on Tuesday (September 5). He defended his figures in ZDF’s “Heute Journal”. The debt brake is not synonymous with savings. It is also necessary to set priorities: “Investments in infrastructure, in digitization, in the modernization of our economies. This is what we do. We have planned investments at a record level for the next few years,” he said. “So we decide: What is really required? And what is expendable?”

Lindner defends debt brake

The guard rails are clear: “One guard rail means: the debt brake applies. And the other guard rail is that we want to forego tax increases. (…) We must not fuel inflation with more and more government spending that is financed by debt. It’s a difficult process, of course, but we overcame it,” said Lindner.

He had already emphasized the need for a change in budgetary policy when the draft budget for 2024 was presented in the Bundestag. “It’s now about acknowledging financial realities after years in which money didn’t seem to matter,” he said on Tuesday. Lindner made it clear that the 2024 budget should only be the beginning of a consolidation of public finances. The opposition criticized the draft. (With agency material)