The Union will not have a new leadership before the 2021 federal election year – let alone a candidate for chancellor. This is about to change soon. Dobrindt explains a possible schedule.

The CDU is looking for a new chairman.

is looking for a new chairman. Friedrich Merz (CDU) recently appeared impatient. Now he gave in and was forgiving.

recently appeared impatient. Now he gave in and was forgiving. Alexander Dobrindt (CSU) emphasizes unity and plans a decision in March.

Berlin – Friedrich Merz was “more of the opinion that we should decide that soon”, but steered the debate around Candidate for Chancellor a. “But there are also good arguments to say that we should do this together with the CSU at a somewhat later point in time,” said the CDU politician, who is trying to secure the office himself. After the election of the party chairman, Merz will talk to CSU leader Markus Söder about the schedule for the candidacy for chancellor, as he did to the German press agency explained. A few weeks ago, Friedrich Merz suspected that the party congress was postponed with bad intentions against himself – within his own party.

CDU chairmanship: Dobrindt plans to answer the chancellor’s question in March

Alexander Dobrindt already has an idea when an agreement could be reached with the CSU: “I can imagine that we after the state elections in March decide on the question of who will lead the Union parties in the Bundestag election. One should now be able to resist the tendency to rush and have the courage to be careful, ”said the CSU regional group leader German press agency. Hesse’s Prime Minister and CDU Federal Vice-President Volker Bouffier opposed it recently for a quick freestyle of the chancellor candidate pronounced after the election of the new CDU chairman.

The party will determine Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer’s successor at the online party conference on January 16. Votes should be cast by postal vote. In addition to Merz, there are also Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia Armin Laschet * and the foreign policy maker Norbert Röttgen * in the running for the presidency.

Dobrindt said that the Union parties jointly determined when the right time was to agree on a candidate for chancellor. “It’s an old practice. It has always been solved well, and that will also be the case this time, ”said the CSU politician. When asked whether the time until election day would be a little tight, Dobrindt was confident: “Modern election campaigns are characterized by the fact that they are shorter, more intense and more digital. That’s why it’s after the state elections there is still enough time for a successful election campaign. “

Union presidency: Dobrindt hopes that the CDU and CSU will focus on the center

“Precisely because the SPD is clearly drifting to the left and is willing to form a future government with the Left Party and the Greens, it is important that the Union in the center namely in that wide range of the middle is active, “said the head of the regional group. “One thing is clear to us: we want to achieve a Union-led federal government after September 26,” said Dobrindt. “This includes that we ensure that the Union takes a uniform line, both in terms of content and in terms of supporting a candidate for Chancellor, in the Bundestag election.”

Dobrindt expects major political changes after 16 years as Chancellor in view of the Merkel era, which will end with the Bundestag election. “So far, many young people have only seen one active Chancellor, Merkel *. This creates completely new challenges for us. ”In the past there was a combination of a new program and a well-known Chancellor during the election campaign. “Today it’s a new candidate with a new program.” This goes hand in hand with “a greater willingness on the part of voters to take a fresh look at the political landscape. And this also creates greater flexibility in the voting decision. “

Video: CDU party chairmanship: surprise candidate Ritzenhoff plans party chairmanship

In addition to the chancellor question, the ruling Union politicians are primarily concerned with the corona pandemic. Chancellor Merkel and the country leaders will soon discuss how long the hard lockdown should continue *. So far it is planned until January 10th. (lb with dpa) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen digital network