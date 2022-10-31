Home page politics

Of: Markus Hofstetter

Split

Before the planned introduction of the citizens’ income, there is a fierce dispute. The traffic light defends the Hartz IV replacement against heavy criticism from the Union.

Berlin – From January 1st, the citizens’ allowance should replace Hartz IV. But the plans for the reformed aid are under heavy fire. The Federal Employment Agency criticizes that a changeover can hardly be implemented in such a short time. The Federal Audit Office not only warns of additional tax burdens, but also of the mitigation of sanctions.

Heavy disruptive fire also comes from the Union. CDU leader Friedrich Merz said in July that there was a shortage of skilled workers, while at the same time the transfer payments to those who were not employed would be increased. “Something’s not right,” says Merz. At the CSU party conference on Saturday and Sunday (October 28th/29th), guest speaker Merz emphasized that the citizen’s income was “the SPD’s only way of coping with trauma” because in 2005, with the Hartz IV reform, it “did the right thing for once in its history Has”.

Citizens’ money: CDU general secretary threatens to blockade the Bundesrat – Söder also teases

CDU General Secretary Mario Czaja even threatens a blockade in the Bundesrat. The traffic light in the Bundesrat depends on votes from the camp of the Union countries. Czaja said on Sunday (October 30) im daily mirror, the CDU will “not be able to agree” to the citizens’ allowance in its current form. “I assume that we will have to talk about this in the mediation committee,” said Czaja.

The attacks continued on Monday. CSU boss Markus Söder said in the ZDF morning magazine that the citizen money was a “wrong signal”. It is a “complete reversal of the principle: those who work more must have more than those who don’t work,” said the Bavarian Prime Minister.

In addition, it is “completely absurd” that despite the lack of workers “there could not even be the possibility of motivating someone to take a job”. When asked whether higher wages were needed instead, Söder replied that that was a matter for the collective bargaining parties.

Ampel defends citizens’ income plans against criticism of the Union

SPD General Secretary Kevin Kühnert defends the traffic light plans for citizen income © dpa

SPD General Secretary Kevin Kühnert called the Union’s criticism “a transparent and populist maneuver”. “Friedrich Merz’s party is once again ready to throw any seriousness overboard for a quick headline, and at the same time to drag the politics shaped by Chancellor Merkel into the dirt,” he said daily mirror with a view to the former head of government Angela Merkel (CDU). The criticized rules on protective assets are “not a new invention”, but were decided by the Union and SPD at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The FDP Secretary General Bijan Djir-Sarai also said that daily mirror, it is not the time “for party tactical maneuvers”. Delay and blockage have nothing to do with responsibility.

Traffic light coalition: The Scholz cabinet at a glance View photo gallery

Saskia Esken was conciliatory. The SPD boss told the Funke media group: “If the federal states led by the Union want to clarify detailed questions about citizen income, we are ready to do so.” It is clear that the introduction is primarily about respect, which is not up for negotiation. “It’s not just about balancing out inflation, it’s about the respect that people in need deserve and sustainable ways to overcome that need.”mh/dpa/AFP)