From: Bona Hyun

Linnemann and Merz criticize the federal government for relying too much on immigration when there is a shortage of skilled workers. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

According to the Union, the traffic light in combating the shortage of skilled workers focuses too much on immigration. Linnemann and Merz call for countermeasures.

Berlin – In the opinion of the Union, the federal government is relying too much on immigration from abroad to find a solution to the problem of the shortage of skilled workers. The new CDU General Secretary Carsten Linnemann sees too little potential in this. “Around 40,000 to 60,000 people from third countries enter the labor market every year, and that doesn’t solve our problems. The government is criminally ignoring the domestic potential,” he said spark-Media. His party leader Friedrich Merz also criticizes the approach of the traffic light coalition and calls for a speedy solution.

Shortage of skilled workers in Germany: CDU leader Merz calls on traffic lights to act

Merz warned of the danger of economic decline and called for countermeasures from the federal government. In the middle of the summer, the number of unemployed rose, and despite the shortage of skilled workers, the number of insolvencies in the first half of 2023 was 16 percent higher than in the previous year, said Merz dpa.

One has to ask oneself whether the labor market is actually still functioning properly with 769,000 vacancies and 2.55 million unemployed. “Or are we preparing for the fact that we can only cover the labor requirement with ever-increasing immigration?” But if that is the case, the federal government must ask itself why it cannot manage that at least those who already can come from abroad submitted corresponding applications weeks or months ago.

CDU General Secretary Linnemann: Federal government relies too much on immigration

Linnemann took a similar line. “The federal government makes the mistake of focusing primarily on the immigration of foreign skilled workers,” he said in an interview with the newspapers of the Funk media group. Instead, Linnemann proposed tax exemption for everyone who continues to work after retirement age. “Anyone who retires and continues to work voluntarily should be allowed to earn 2,000 euros a month tax-free,” demanded the new Secretary General of the Christian Democrats.

Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger reacted to the criticism with incomprehension. “The fact that a CDU-led federal government has prevented more immigration of skilled workers for years and thus contributed to the current shortage of skilled workers is one thing,” said the FDP politician dpa. “The fact that she hasn’t learned anything from this is outrageous and a threat to prosperity.” Of course, the domestic potential must be exploited. In view of an aging society, however, it would not be possible without the immigration of skilled workers.

Traffic light wants to counteract the shortage of skilled workers – Union calls for “Federal Agency for Immigration”

The traffic light coalition wants to fill the ever-growing gap in skilled workers with many more workers from abroad. Unlike today, more non-EU citizens should be allowed to enter the country without a recognized qualification.

The head of the Union faction in the Bundestag, on the other hand, wants to regulate the immigration of skilled workers to Germany with its own federal agency for immigration. “In this way, skilled workers receive service from a single source: from job placement, checking the requirements for entry, to the necessary visa and the residence permit after arrival in Germany,” it says Editorial network Germany in a position paper by the executive board of the Union faction. (bohy/dpa)