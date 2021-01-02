Friedrich Merz speaks out against the admission of refugees from camps in Greece or Bosnia. The CDU presidency candidate also speaks out on deportations to Syria.

Berlin (dpa) – CDU chairman candidate Friedrich Merz * has spoken out against the admission of refugees from camps in Greece or Bosnia. “The whole European Union above all has the obligation to help the refugees in the Balkans or on the Greek islands on the spot, ”he told the newspapers of the Funke media group. “This humanitarian catastrophe cannot be resolved by saying: everyone comes to Germany. This path is no longer open. “

Europe must make agreements with the countries of origin or transit countries to avoid the illegal and life-threatening Migration across the Mediterranean still to be prevented in the countries of origin. “The clear message to the refugees as well as to the smuggling organizations must be: It is life-threatening and it will not be successful,” explained Merz.

Merz against taking in refugees: Do not create an incentive – local help at Europe’s external borders

Also Vice Union faction Thorsten Frei refused to accept migrants from Bosnia. The fatal signal could quickly emanate from this. “The way to Germany is free,” he said German press agency. “We would create a huge incentive to migrate to Europe.” That does not make the situation in the Balkans better, but worse. Instead of being accepted, Germany is ready to use all means to help disaster relief locally if Bosnia so wants.

Merz spoke out in favor of more consistent deportations than in previous years. However, until further notice, Germany will not be able to deport to the extent that it is actually necessary. In case of Syria In addition to legal and humanitarian obstacles, there are also factual obstacles, for example because there are no flight connections and no open land routes. “Deportations to Syria will therefore only be possible in individual cases. “

The previous ban on deportation for Syria expired in the old year because the interior ministers of the countries could not agree on it. The SPD minister wanted to extend it without restriction, the Union ministers no longer wanted to generally rule out deportation of serious criminals. Each case must now be examined individually. (dpa) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen digital network.

The Greek border guards systematically expose refugees to the open sea. An internal document now reveals piquant details: Is Interior Minister Horst Seehofer concealing a crime?

List of rubric lists: © Jörg Carstensen / dpa