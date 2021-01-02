CDU chairman candidate Friedrich Merz has spoken out against the admission of refugees from camps in Greece or Bosnia. “Above all, the entire European Union has an obligation to help the refugees in the Balkans or on the Greek islands on the spot,” he told the newspapers of the Funke media group. “This humanitarian catastrophe cannot be resolved by saying: everyone comes to Germany. This path is no longer open. “

Europe must make agreements with the countries of origin or transit countries in order to prevent illegal and life-threatening migration across the Mediterranean while still in the countries of origin. “The clear message to the refugees as well as to the smuggling organizations must be: It is life-threatening and it will not be successful,” explained Merz.

Union parliamentary group Vice Thorsten Frei also refused to accept migrants from Bosnia. The fatal signal could quickly emanate from this. “The way to Germany is free,” he told the German press agency.

“We would create a huge incentive to migrate to Europe.” That does not make the situation in the Balkans better, but worse. Instead of being accepted, Germany is ready to use all means to help disaster relief locally if Bosnia so wants.

Merz spoke out in favor of more consistent deportations than in previous years. However, until further notice, Germany will not be able to deport to the extent that it is actually necessary. In the case of Syria, for example, there are legal and humanitarian as well as factual obstacles, for example because there are no flight connections and no open land routes. “Deportations to Syria will therefore only be possible in individual cases.”

The previous ban on deportation for Syria expired in the old year because the interior ministers of the countries could not agree on it. The SPD ministers wanted to extend it without restriction, the Union ministers no longer wanted to rule out a general deportation of serious offenders. Each case must now be examined individually. (dpa)