The SPD leader, Lars Klingbeil, and that of the CDU, Friedrich Merz, speaking during a session at the Bundestag

The greens confirm that they have been “satisfied” after getting 100,000 million euros for the climate and transformation fund

03/14/2025



Updated at 1:27 p.m.





The CDU party, of the probable next chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merzhas reached an agreement with the Greens on an ambitious expense plan, according to AFP citing a source of the party this Friday, which paves the way for approval in Parliament next week.

The plans, jointly presented by the CDU (center -right) and the SPD (center -left), contemplate the exemption of expenditure in defense of the constitutional debt limit when it exceeds 1% of GDP, as well as a special fund of 500,000 million euros for investment in infrastructure.

“We are satisfied” has reported a source of the Greens collected by Reuters. The support of the greens is considered crucial for Merz to approve the debt plan with a two -thirds majority in the outgoing Parliament.

The German debt agreement provides 100,000 million euros for the climate fund and the transformation, according to Reuters citing a source with knowledge.