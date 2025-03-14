The greens confirm that they have been “satisfied” after getting 100,000 million euros for the climate and transformation fund
The CDU party, of the probable next chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merzhas reached an agreement with the Greens on an ambitious expense plan, according to AFP citing a source of the party this Friday, which paves the way for approval in Parliament next week.
The plans, jointly presented by the CDU (center -right) and the SPD (center -left), contemplate the exemption of expenditure in defense of the constitutional debt limit when it exceeds 1% of GDP, as well as a special fund of 500,000 million euros for investment in infrastructure.
“We are satisfied” has reported a source of the Greens collected by Reuters. The support of the greens is considered crucial for Merz to approve the debt plan with a two -thirds majority in the outgoing Parliament.
The German debt agreement provides 100,000 million euros for the climate fund and the transformation, according to Reuters citing a source with knowledge.
