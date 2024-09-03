Home policy

In an interview with the German Press Agency, CDU/CSU parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz accused Russia of war crimes following the devastating rocket attack on the central Ukrainian city of Poltava. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

Several dozen people die in a Russian missile attack on the central Ukrainian city of Poltava. Union parliamentary group leader Merz has clear words. Also directed at Chancellor Scholz.

Berlin – CDU/CSU parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz has accused Russia of war crimes following the rocket attack on the central Ukrainian city of Poltava, which left numerous people dead and injured. “These are not normal acts of war. These are the most serious war crimes against the civilian population of Ukraine, once again,” the CDU chairman told the German Press Agency in Berlin. Once again, a school and the civilian infrastructure were affected, and as in recent days, there were concentrated attacks on the energy supply structure.

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, at least 41 people were killed and more than 180 injured in the attack on Poltava. According to Zelensky, two ballistic missiles hit the grounds of a university and a neighboring hospital. In terms of the number of victims, the attack is considered one of the worst since the start of the Russian war of aggression more than two and a half years ago.

“We hesitated too much”

Merz said: “Perhaps one or two critics will now realise what this is all about. This is not a war between Ukraine and Russia, but rather a war of aggression by Russia against a people who pose no threat whatsoever, in violation of international law.” He stressed: “We hesitated too much, we helped too late.” Now we are “in a situation where we should actually help Ukraine even more. But the willingness to do so does not seem to me to be strong enough.”

He expects Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) to address a clear message to those who still believe that “this problem can be solved with ingratiation and diplomacy.” Merz added: “This problem will only be solved when (Russian President Vladimir) Putin has to recognize the futility of further military action. He is far from that.”

When asked whether he was in favor of allowing Ukraine to use the weapons supplied by the West on Russian territory, as requested by Selenskyj, Merz said: “I think we have unnecessarily placed restrictions on Ukraine’s ability to defend itself. That should not have happened from the start.” Ukraine must be able to “defend itself comprehensively and it must also be enabled to attack the Russian army’s supply routes on Russian territory.” He added: “If it does not do that, it will go into this conflict with its hands tied.” dpa