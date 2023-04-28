The news that the great Meryl Streep will receive the 2023 Princess of Asturias Award for the Arts has put her brilliant career in the spotlight of the world.

The actress will receive award in October in Oviedo, capital of the Principality of Asturias, Spain, in a ceremony presided over by Their Majesties, the King and Queen of Spain.

Listed as one of the best contemporary actresses, she holds the absolute record for Oscar (21) and Golden Globe (32) nominations; Likewise, she is one of two living actresses who has achieved the American Academy Award three times.

She herself is aware that the motto of the best living actress in Hollywood can come to grief. Already in 2012, when she picked up her third Oscarexplained:

“When they called my name I felt like I could hear half of America saying: ‘Oh no. her, again‘”.

Meryl Streep is famous for movies like Mamma Mia!. Photo: Nicolas Guerin/Forbes

Some time later, Sharon Stone lashed out at her, wanting to make it clear that Streep was not the best actress in Hollywood. “I think Meryl is a wonderful woman and actress. But frankly, there are other actresses just as talented out there. meryl streep. All the iconography of Meryl Streep is part of what Hollywood does with women, ”she said on that occasion, in which she also compared herself to the actress from The Bridges of Madison.

“I’m a much better villain than Meryl, and I’m sure she would recognize it. Meryl would not be good at Low Instincts or Casino,” she expressed.

Streep, when asked, in 2020, how she does so that others do not see her as a diva, replied: “I have never seen myself in any other way than as a actress That works. I don’t know why, I guess because I don’t believe my own press. It’s possible, sometimes I feel that certain people get a little anxious when they see me and I don’t know what they think. It’s something that I have to discourage and they have to overcome in the first few days of co-working. Luckily, acting involves listening and feeling. It’s a job that puts you on the same level, and you have to be humble about it, because that’s the only way you can accomplish your mission.”

Considered the ‘Queen of Drama‘ (according to the Spanish newspaper El País) has assured that he has always sought to “collect experiences to give them back to the world”. “My career has never been guided by strategic reasons, and having been the mother of four children, I have never produced or generated my own projects. I’m like the girl who waits to be asked to dance.

Daughter of Felipe and Letizia will present the award

Who will present the award to the respected actress? It will be Leonor de Borbón y Ortiz, the current princess of Asturias and first in the line of succession to the Spanish throne, as the eldest daughter of King Felipe VI and his consort, Queen Letizia.

Each Princess of Asturias Award is endowed with a sculpture by Joan Miró —representative symbol of the award—, an accrediting diploma, an insignia and the cash amount of fifty thousand euros.

