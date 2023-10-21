“The job of an actor is to embody lives that are not like theirs,” said the American actress Meryl Streep after receiving, yesterday, from the hands of Princess Leonor of Spain, the insignia as the recipient of the Princess of Asturias Award for the Arts, in an event prior to the awards ceremony at the Campoamor Theater from the Spanish city of Oviedo (north).

“I am very happy to be here this afternoon, to be among such outstanding honorees, in this beautiful room whose walls have heard the echo of the voices of many of my heroes of the 20th century and of this young century of ours. It’s hard for me to get used to the idea that I’m here. Part of me suspects that, since I have represented extraordinary people all my life, now they take me for one of them! “said the most nominated actress at the Oscar and who collected the distinction accompanied by her brother.

“But I am truly grateful for this recognition of the art of acting—my life’s work—the essence of which remains a mystery even to me. What do actors really do? The actor’s intangible gift of metamorphosis is what makes it difficult to quantify or measure. How important is it for us? What value?,” she added.

Honors. Receiving the award from Princess Leonor. Photo: diffusion

“I know for myself that when I see a performance that particularly catches my attention, it can inhabit my heart for days, sometimes decades. When I feel another person’s pain or joy, or laugh at their nonsense, I feel as if I have discovered something truthful, I feel more alive and connected. Connected to what, exactly? To other people, to someone else’s experience. “What is the magic of this connection?” added the protagonist of great classics, such as The Bridges of Madison County or Out of Africa.

The acclaimed actress said that “empathy is the beating heart of the actor’s gift. It is the current that connects me and my own pulse to that of a fictional character. I can make his heart race, or calm him down, as a scene requires. And my nervous system, sympathetically connected to yours, carries that current toward you who are sitting in his chair, and toward the woman sitting next to her, and toward his friend as well. We all feel it happening to us at the same time. Of course, it’s easier to be emotionally connected to the lives of people who look like us. But I have also always felt driven to understand that other, counterintuitive instinct that leads us to be interested in strangers; that imaginative capacity we have to follow the stories of people outside our tribe as if they were our own.”

Meryl Streep was received by the king Philip VI, Doña Letizia and her daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía. After the official greeting, the queen and her daughters were able to chat with the interpreter in a more relaxed manner, the gestures of complicity and admiration between them were evident, the press highlighted.

