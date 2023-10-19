When she arrived at the Reconquista hotel on Wednesday in Oviedo, Meryl Streep began to dance to the rhythm of the bagpipe band that welcomed her. At night, upon entering the Congress Palace to chat with Antonio Banderas, the American actress happily lay down on the sofa that was waiting for her, to the hilarity and applause of an auditorium packed with two thousand people. Streep is cultivating in Asturias an image of a friendly and carefree celebrity in the midst of the rigid protocol and indigo of the Princess of Asturias Awards, an award that she will receive this Friday.

Meryl Streep (New Jersey, United States, 74 years old), in addition to being nice, has become over the years the stereotypical figure of the internationally respected actress who, in addition, has no qualms about committing to social causes, such as feminism (Sometimes she has raised the ire of Donald Trump, who made the actress’s progressivism the target of his Twitter darts). Meryl Streep, Princess of Asturias Award for the Arts 2023, is going down well.

This Thursday, the actress, dressed in rigorous black and thick glasses, arrived at the Higher School of Dramatic Art (ESAD) in Gijón to the delirium of the fans who were waiting for her at the door and the students who were waiting inside. She was brought to witness some spun fragments of works performed by the students. For example, The Knight of Olmedoby Lope de Vega, or The life is dream, by Calderón de la Barca, mixed with other more contemporary pieces. Of course, Federico García Lorca appeared, with Dona Rosita. Streep witnessed the entire spectacle, flanked by her brother Harry William, who accompanies her on her Asturian journey, with the kind and self-aware smile of someone who knows she is being watched while she watches. They put subtitles on it.

Streep entered, watched the show for half an hour, applauded passionately, and then addressed a few words to the audience who listened to her with the faith with which one listens to an oracle. “Life is full of contradictions, and making theater consists of resolving those contradictions. “Doing theater is like sculpting in the snow.” Someone asked him if he still had dreams to fulfill. “Yes, I still have dreams to fulfill, my head is full of things,” and she burst into emotional tears. She also cried torrentially the child that she was waiting for with a photo of her and that I can enjoy the signature and the attention of the actress, in the middle of a scrum of journalists and rude security personnel. It was a morning of tears and rain.

Against celebrity

Streep had already spoken the night before with Antonio Banderas. “When I was younger, I thought it was frivolous to be an actress, it seemed vain and silly, but when I started to grow up I understood the power and value of this profession,” she said. She also explained that “fame” and “celebrity” still terrify her today; although with the ease that she shows at events, no one would say it. “Fiction is a safe place to be crazy. In real life you can’t be crazy, you have to be responsible,” she added.

Meryl Streep makes a gesture to the public during her visit to the Gijón drama school. OSCAR CORRAL

He talked about his beginnings in acting, about the need to express himself, about the worship of money in the Hollywood industry: “Nobody does anything in Hollywood unless they think they are going to make a lot of money.” She also had opinions on some of the great issues of our time, such as Artificial Intelligence, which, according to the actress, “is going to change everything and much more quickly than we are prepared for.” The questions intensify in that place where the technological revolution rubs against the audiovisual industry: “Will the public want that? Are you going to want imaginary lifeless characters or are you going to want human beings? ”She reflected. “In addition, the ability to verify events and developments is going to become increasingly difficult.” We are seeing it daily.

“It has aged like good wine”

The Higher School of Dramatic Art is located in the mammoth architectural complex of the Labor University, a great landmark of Francoist architecture, a mixture of neo-Herrerian and neoclassical. It impresses with its large dimensions and its solemn, almost imperial tone. There, before Streep’s arrival, some of her unredeemed fans were waiting on a morning of orbayu and Asturian grayness. For example, Piedad from Gijón, who analyzed with finesse: “I like Meryl as a professional and as a person, she represents the empowered woman in the workplace, I think she has accomplished everything. I have followed her films and I see that she has aged like fine wine. Her roles have gotten better.”

The actress chatting with the Gijón drama students. OSCAR CORRAL

In the school lobby, a crowd of aspiring actors, with the colorful looks that young artists wear, waited between nervous and euphoric, with some shouts from those responsible to put things in order. “I am very nervous, because I have always admired Meryl Streep,” said Lola Núñez Prieto, who has come from the Langreo Image and Sound Center, where she studies filmmaking. “I love the versatility that she has and the choice of her roles, she doesn’t usually make movies that have sequels and prequels… her career is extensive and admirable: since she was little she has inspired me” . That extensive and admirable career has borne fruit, as if in a meritocratic idealization. Streep is the person who has been nominated for an Oscar the most times in the history of humanity. On 21 occasions, three of which she has taken him home (with Kramer vs. Kramer, Sophie’s decision and The woman of iron). She has three Emmys. Two Baftas. The Donostia of the San Sebastián festival. And best actress in Cannes. Now she adds a new one to her extensive collection: the Princesa de Asturias.

