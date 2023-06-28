Thousands of screenwriters took to the streets of Hollywood in late May to protest what they consider to be poor working conditions. “You have incurred the wrath of 11,500 introverts,” the protest signs read. They have been on strike since early May, while tensions are rising. Because although the negotiations between unions and the major Hollywood studios and production companies have not yet yielded anything for the writers, the contract between the parties expires next Friday. One bright spot: the writers have the support of famous actors, who have announced a strike.

Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Neil Patrick Harris, Ben Stiller and Rami Malek, among others, signed a letter, in the hands of magazine Rollingstone, in which they threaten to join the strikes. “We feel that our wages, our craft, our creative freedom and the strength of our union have all been undermined in recent decades,” the actors write. They call the agreement that is now on the table “simply not enough”.

The hundreds of actors believe that the parties in a new agreement should, among other things, agree on a higher minimum wage, the health care and pension scheme should be improved and production companies and film studios should take more account of the growth of streaming services. This view agrees with that of the authors. They – mostly writers who do not earn millions – hope for higher wages, security and better pensions. They also blame streaming services for these working conditions, which have deteriorated according to the Writers Guild of America union. “Companies have used the transition to streaming to cut salaries.”

Read also: Strike in Hollywood: The rage of 11,500 introverts



Worry about AI

Like the screenwriters, the actors also warn against artificial intelligence (AI). According to them, the negotiations should guarantee that actors are compensated if they can get less work due to AI. They also emphasize that they would rather go on strike than compromise on “fundamental points” they write about.

The question is whether Warner Bros., Paramount Global and other major studios and production companies will comply with the actors’ demands. Last week Fran Drescher, the president of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) union, said the negotiations had been “extremely productive”. She didn’t get any more concrete than that, much to the concern of union members.

The writers’ strike, which has now lasted almost two months, is already having far-reaching consequences for Hollywood. It is estimated that it costs Hollywood about $ 30 million a day. In addition, the production of dozens of TV series and films has come to a standstill or has been delayed, including that of House of the Dragon (a spin off of Game of Thrones), Stranger Things and The Handmaid’s Tale. If the three hundred actors actually stop working, this will disrupt Hollywood even further.