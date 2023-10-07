There are fractions of a second that explain entire lives. In the case of Meryl Streep there are several that were decisive: the “emotional truth” that she felt when listening to live Art Garfunkel singing Emily (and the consequent desire to emulate it); the vertigo he experienced when he went to London to film Julia, his first film, with Jane Fonda, and it didn’t dawn on him that he needed a passport (he had never traveled beyond Virginia); the moment she tried to resuscitate John Cazale, the actor from The Godfather and her first serious boyfriend, a victim of devastating cancer. She was only 29 years old. More than her great performances, her mutant accents and her nomination records, these are the flashes that memory retains after reading her biography that Michael Schulmandistinguished signature of The New Yorker, dedicated seven years ago to Meryl Streep. Peninsula rescues her now, just in time for the Princess of Asturias Award that the actress will receive at the end of the month.

The book begins in 2012, with the acceptance speech for his third Oscar for The woman of iron, impossible cocktail of modesty and vanity served with an unbeatable timing funny. “A work of art in itself,” Schulman defines it in the first pages, which already indicates that his portrait of the actress, despite the fact that this biography is unauthorized, will be anything but unfavorable. The author, an elegant observer and great stylist, reveals himself to be too attached to the object of her study, whom he treats in a somewhat servile manner, as if she were a demigoddess who had agreed to walk among mortals. Although, like every good writer, Schulman knows how to highlight those details, apparently insignificant, that reveal the true psychology of an individual, intuiting the places where his scars are found.

The result, perfectly pleasant and well-documented, convinces on many levels, but perhaps not on the most important one: its attempt to decipher the mystery behind a character as opaque as Streep ends in failure. At times, Schulman enunciates original theses: for example, when he fleetingly treats the actress as an ideal of shiksa, the Gentile woman revered by Jewish men who mentored her early in her career. But, on most occasions, her biography reads like a clean compendium of the anecdotes that Streep herself, with bombproof charm, delights in recounting in her promotional interviews.

Despite its extemporaneous beginning with a speech that marked her definitive rehabilitation after a relative crossing of the desert, Schulman’s book focuses only on the actress’ formative years, between 1966 and 1980. The decision is debatable. Does Streep’s character better explain her university education, her early theatrical experience on Broadway and her first five film roles than her successive reinventions after the golden period she lived in the eighties, until she became the most profitable actress in American cinema when Was he already entering old age? “No other actress born before 1960 can get a role unless Meryl has rejected it first,” the author states in the first pages, although he does nothing with that premise later.

Schulman makes more use of another idea expressed by Streep during her commencement speech at Barnard in 2010, when she stated to a group of college students that women performed better than men because of a cultural imperative. “We change who we are to adapt to the demands of our times,” she pronounced. In that sense, the beginning of the book is exciting. She takes us to Bernardsville, in the wealthy belt of New Jersey, where Streep grew up in a family descended from Germans and Quakers, in a reasonably puritanical America: her grandmother destroyed bars in the days of the temperance movement, the abstinence movement of the early 20th century. There, this young woman “with corn-colored hair,” Schulman writes, spent her youth searching for her place.

Each chapter is named after an important character in his career. The first bears the title of Mary, her first name and her first role. At 14, tired of not fitting into that world full of miniature Doris Days, young Meryl lost weight, got rid of her dental braces, and started playing dumb with boys. “I worked harder on that characterization than any other,” she once said. “He was developing an atavistic technique of courtship, of survival.” She ended up being cheerleader captain and then homecoming queen. The helpful rhetoric of the ugly duckling makes, for once, some sense: the insecurities about her physique will accompany her forever. Producer Dino De Laurentiis discarded it for king kong for being too muchbrutta”, not knowing that Streep understood Italian. Almost all of her big roles happened to her again, even when she was already known: the permanent suspicion of not being normatively attractive, of not having what it takes to become a real star. Memories of Africa she almost got away with it for not being “sexy enough” to play Karen Blixen. “To Marilyn Monroe, all right. But… to Isak Dinesen?,” she would laugh afterwards, with her characteristic mix of indignation and irony.

The 50 pages that Schulman dedicates to the five years that Streep spent at the fearsome Yale School of Drama—the playwright Wendy Wasserstein, a classmate, renamed it the Yale School of Trauma—are excessive, but they contain a couple of interesting ideas. The first is the envy that she aroused among students and teachers, who called her distant or lazy; a defense mechanism to not recognize the mediocrity to which she condemned them. The second is her revolt against the orthodoxy of the Method, which had so marked the previous generation. For her, it was not necessary to agitate the sewers of her interiority, it was enough for her to use her imagination. The book suggests that this opposition hides a fear of delving into herself, as if there were something shady in her family history. But the author of it, due to excess of modesty or lack of information, does not pull that thread either.

Streep embodied the trope of the castrating woman—cold, frigid, lesbian—in a context of changes in gender policies, but she did not allow herself to be enclosed in stereotypes with which she did not agree.

Despite its erratic nature, the book draws a crescendo dramatic that culminates in the chapter dedicated to the filming of Kramer vs. Kramer, photo of the fractured family in the seventies, of which the baby boomers They never fully recovered. It was a sociological phenomenon in a country that was losing, one by one, all its points of reference. Her previous role had been Linda, the cashier The hunter, that did not convince him because he was passive (On the other hand, the men of her generation did like her: Bill Clinton told her that she was his favorite character of all those Streep played). She didn’t like the virtuous Aryan woman either. Holocaust, the series that made him enter the homes of half the world, but that Elie Wiesel, very famous after the publication of The night, defined as “an ontological event transformed into a soap opera.”

Joanna’s role, however, altered her life and career. Seen by some as a misogynistic caricature in the midst of the second wave of feminism, Streep knew how to give complexity to that mother “with long black hair and too much chest for her complexion,” as Avery Corman described her in the original novel. Filming with Dustin Hoffman was untimely: this is demonstrated by the well-known slap he hit her in one scene. At the same time, Streep was filming Manhattan, where she played Woody Allen’s icy ex-wife, whom he left for a woman. They also did not understand each other: “It’s sad because he has the potential to be America’s Chekhov, but he’s still trapped in the lifestyle of the jet set and trivializes his talent,” he told the press (obviously, they did not work together again). As Schulman points out, Streep at that time embodied the trope of the castrating woman—cold, frigid, lesbian—in a context of major changes in gender policies, but she did not allow herself to be enclosed in stereotypes with which she did not agree. One can observe in the young Streep’s attitude a desire to go against the grain, to not allow herself to be cornered into ingenue roles, to change the inertia of Hollywood from within.

At first, Joanna seemed like “an idiot.” In a gesture of radical empathy, Streep knew how to bring complexity and ambivalence to the character and rewrote her final monologue so that the viewer better understood this imperfect but human mother. Since then, Streep specialized in giving voice to “the unspeakable and the unimaginable,” as she once said, with a poetic more typical of a French actress: without going any further, abandoning a child. The book stops there, leaving out everything that happens after—from Sophie’s decision to his misunderstood forays into comedy or action films, until reaching the saving apotheosis of Mamma mia either The devil dressed in Prada— and limiting itself to offering a vaguely feminist reading of her career that fails to unravel what makes Streep a unique performer in a world full of interchangeable faces. Maybe it’s an unanswered question.

