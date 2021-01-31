Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

It seems that the Belgian Dres Mertens, the Italian wing of Naples, has not fully recovered from the injury of the “ankle” of the left foot last December, which forced him to return to Belgium to complete the treatment, as it was stated in a statement to Naples that Mertens returned to Belgium, in order to receive the appropriate treatment, In the medical center where he was previously treated last month.

The statement indicated that Mertens, 33, suffered this injury for the first time in his team’s match against Inter in the Italian League.

At the time, examination and rumors revealed a first and second degree laceration in his left foot ankle, and after a few weeks of treatment, he returned to participate in matches, but was unable to return to his level, and last Thursday participated in his team’s 4-2 victory over Spiza in the quarter-finals. For the Coppa Italia, but did not complete the match, and was changed in the 88th minute.

It is noteworthy that Mertens is the historical goal scorer for Naples with 130 goals, and has played for the Italian team since 2013, and he is a Belgian international player who participated in the national team in 94 matches, during which he scored 21 goals.