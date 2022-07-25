When Matilde Serao wrote about Palazzo Donn’Anna, she dwelt with particular attention on how that unfinished building, the setting for many legends of Neapolitan culture, was enveloped in an aura of sadness: “Melancholy songs of love come out of the villas lost in the groves and the melancholy notes of the mandolin “. Via Posillipo today is certainly more inhabited than when the mother of Italian journalism described its sensations. But as then, a certain inner turmoil is still alive. In fact, Naples will have to get used to the idea that that attic will no longer be the home of Dries Mertens.