Mersedeh Shahinkar was with her mother at a demonstration in Tehran in October last year, when the brutality of the Iranian regime took its toll on her. Like thousands of women, she attended one of the protests sparked by the death of Masha Amini, the young Iranian who died in police custody for wearing the Islamic veil incorrectly. When she was at the march, a security agent fired a projectile at her and burst her eye. Shahinkar's bloody face immediately went viral and her case had such a big impact on social media that her government considered her a “threat to the country's security” and began harassing her. One afternoon, the police entered her house, rifled through all her belongings, and left. After a few days, the regime agents returned with the same threatening behavior. After that, she took her 11-year-old daughter and left the country.

Now, he is raising his voice from exile to ask for Western support to defeat the Islamic Republic. This Tuesday, the European Parliament awarded the Sakharov Prize to Shahinkar and another activist, Afsoon Najafi, as representatives of the movement Woman, life and freedom, emerged after the death of Amini, to whom the European Parliament has also awarded the award posthumously.

Ask. How do you feel about having received the highest recognition from the EU in terms of human rights?

Answer. When I started taking to the streets to protest against the regime, I could never imagine that one day I would end up in France collecting the Sakharov Prize. This award makes me feel good, but it is also an indicator that the international community is paying attention to what is happening in Iran, to the repression of the theocracy against its people, and this gives us even more determination to continue on our path to have someday a bright future.

Q. After losing your eye, have you ever thought that you should not have gone to the protests?

R. Never. There is a symbol of honor on my face and that is my eye. It's an honor to have it. That day I was fighting for the future of my people, of the nation, for the freedom of my country. If I look back, I would do exactly the same thing. I would go to the streets and join the protests. After the operations, with my eye protected, I continued going outside. I never stopped, until I left the country.

Q. Do you think the regime can intensify its violence after granting an award that recognizes the struggle of Iranian women against the system?

R. Iran is repressing people more than ever, although in reality they are destroying themselves. It is obvious that these types of international awards are going to anger them and they are going to continue attacking the innocent population, but the struggle of the Iranian people will continue until the end. The power thought that, after losing my eye, it would lock me in the house, silent. But my reaction has been the opposite because what has happened to me has made me more determined and stronger to continue on my path.

Q. Do you think that the EU, in addition to giving you a prize, can help the people of Iran in some way?

R. Awards are very important and we appreciate that they are awarded to us. But, obviously, it is not enough. Specific measures should be taken against the Islamic Republic, such as designating the Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization and never again giving them a visa to enter the EU. Their children live abroad in freedom, while the people suffer the repression of a dictatorship. Those children of the revolutionary forces should not be able to go to the best universities abroad. They would have to return to Iran and live under the regime run by their parents. The EU should also not invite the Iranian government to international conferences. We must prevent them from having a voice.

Q. The Islamic Republic remains intact in power after the largest protests since 1979. What must happen for this regime to be overthrown?

R. We live under a system that has learned the worst repressive techniques from other dictatorships. Iran has executed at least eight men in connection with the movement Woman, Life and Freedom. We are fed up, but we choose to fight against the Islamist regime that has been killing us for 44 years because we have the hope of one day living with rights. Now, we need outside support. I repeat it again: the EU must designate the IRGC as a terrorist group and prevent the sale of the weapons with which they kill us. We Iranians have been very disappointed when we have seen that the EU has not approved this request.

Q. What rights are important to you?

R. There are things that are not significant for the West because the population has always had them. But for someone like me, who is not used to freedom, I can feel it tangibly here. For example, I can choose what to wear on the street, I can choose if I want to laugh out loud. In a dictatorial regime you are not allowed to laugh out loud or have fun with your friends. You can't even ride a bike. Here in Europe I can do it. That is the difference.

