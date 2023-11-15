After the film was released last year Batmanthe bat saga remained silent apart from announcing a sequel to this film starring Robert Pattinson. However, Prime Video He has something up his sleeve that may have gone unnoticed by some, and that is Merry Little Batmana Christmas production that clearly includes the Gotham vigilante.

To celebrate that this animated production is almost released, the first look has been released in which we see the character and many of the villains he will have to face. The most striking thing is its art style, which is quite cartoon, a technique that could be somewhat similar to the Teen Titans GO!only with models not as chibi style as with these heroes.

Here you can check it:

This is the synopsis of the show:

This Christmas, Damian Wayne wants to be a superhero like his father: the one and only Batman. When Damian is left home alone while Batman takes on Gotham’s worst supervillains on Christmas Eve, he stumbles upon an evil plot to steal Christmas and takes the opportunity to save the day. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and based on DC characters, Merry Little Batman features the voices of Yonas Kibreab, Luke Wilson, James Cromwell and David Hornsby, and is directed by Mike Roth (Regular Show) from a script by Morgan Evans (Teen Titans Go!) and Jase Ricci (Batman: The Doom that Came to Gotham). Roth also serves as executive producer, alongside Sam Register (Looney Tunes Cartoons). Merry Little Batman arrives on Prime Video on December 8.

In addition to showing us an animation that looks pretty good, the official date of the show is also established, the December 8, 2023. This comes in time to celebrate the December holidays, which to tell the truth, many of the premieres are added to the different platforms during the month. One of them is precisely Pokémon Concierge and even the second movie Chicken Runwhich will surely be the most requested due to nostalgia.

Remember that the show will come exclusively to Prime Video.

Editor’s note: This December will be full of things on different streaming platforms, so there will be a lot to watch while we enjoy Christmas dinner. And you’d better appreciate a Batman Christmas special.