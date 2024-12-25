It’s Christmas 2024! The year is slowly coming to an end but, before saying goodbye, we celebrate one of the most important holidays in Spain, Christmas.

Every December 25, millions of people remember this special date for all Christians, since it is the day Jesus would have been born. In honor of that, Christmas carols are sung and the Nativity scene is worshiped, which represents the manger in which he lay surrounded by the Virgin Mary, Saint Joseph, the mule, the ox and the angels.

Although there are those who do not agree with the tradition linked to the church, the celebration It is also experienced as a moment of togetherness, joy and peace in which we can take advantage of spending more time with our loved ones, whether they are family, partner or friends.

To show such joy, nowadays it is very common to wish a Merry Christmas through our mobile phones and there are many people who search the perfect phrase with which to convey your love and affection on these special dates. Therefore, from ABC we give you some ideas of different, tender, funny and witty messages that usually circulate on WhatsApp and social networks so that you can congratulate your groups and contacts this Christmas:









Shine with the light of Christmas and share your joy with the world.

Enjoying Christmas is good, but sharing it with others is even better.

Since in times of crisis we all have to save, I take this opportunity to tell you: Merry Christmas, Happy New Year, Happy Easter and Happy Birthday. Until 2026!

Christmas: time to love, share and enjoy your loved ones.

Hands up! You just received a hug. Merry christmas!

With a shrimp and a mussel I give you a kiss. With a barnacle and my friendship, Merry Christmas.

The best Christmas decoration is a big smile and the best gift is to give love to others.

On these dates I wanted to send you something funny, incredible, tender, sexy, sweet and very entertaining. But I’m sorry, I don’t enter through the screen. Have a very Merry Christmas!

Don’t forget to close your eyes and ask me as a gift this Christmas.

Don’t expect me to forget you, nor forget that I’m waiting for you… Merry Christmas!

May you know that you are the best group and the most important for me, that is why I am writing this only to you, Happy Holidays!! (Reposted many times)

Your smile is, without a doubt, the best of Christmas decorations.

Where have you gone? We can’t find you anywhere. We need you to come back, you are very important to us and you also know very well that the Nativity scene cannot be set up without the donkey. Merry christmas!

For the first time I don’t make any wishes, because this Christmas I have had you, which is what I love most.

I wish you as much luck as the rain has drops, as much love as the sun has rays, and as much happiness as the stars in the sky. Merry christmas.

I just came across Christmas and I asked him to stop by your house with a bag full of health and love for this new year.

Now you can copy some of these Christmas greeting ideas and share them wherever you want with your friends, acquaintances, family and any loved one, there is something for everyone! This December 25th, Merry Christmas from ABC!