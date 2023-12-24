Merry Christmas 2023: famous phrases and quotes to send on Christmas Eve, December 24th

Are you looking for some famous phrases or quotes to use for your Merry Christmas 2023 wishes, perhaps already tonight, Sunday 24 December, Christmas Eve? This article might be for you. We have in fact collected some quotes and phrases that can be used for the Christmas holidays. Here they are:

All I want for Christmas is you! (Mariah Carey – Singer)

All the celebrations of the Church are beautiful… Easter, yes, is glorification… but Christmas has a tenderness, a childish sweetness that takes my whole heart. (Father Pio)

I have always thought of Christmas as a beautiful time. A kind, charitable, pleasant moment dedicated to forgiveness. The only time I know of, in the long year, when men and women seem to consensually and freely open their usually closed hearts. (Charles Dickens – Writer)

My idea of ​​Christmas is very simple: loving others. Come to think of it, why do we have to wait until Christmas to do it? (Bob Hope – Actor)

And so happy Christmas for black and for white. For yellow and red ones let's stop all the fights. (John Lennon – Singer)

Christmas is the place to keep memories of our innocence. (Joan Mills – Musician)

What is Christmas? It is the tenderness of the past, the value of the present and the hope of the future. It is the sincerest wish that every cup will overflow with rich and eternal blessings, and that every path will lead to peace. (Agnes Mae Pharo – Writer)

Christmas is not a time nor a season, but a state of mind. To love peace and good will, to be abundant in mercy, is to have the true spirit of Christmas. (Calvin Coolidge – Politician)

I wish I could put the spirit of Christmas inside a jar and be able to take it out month by month, little by little. (Harlan Miller – Writer)

Christmas is the surprise of a child God, of a poor God, of a weak God, of a God who abandons his greatness to be close to each of us. (Pope francesco)

